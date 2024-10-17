Source: Your style guide for the Diwali party season

Wired Up A striking stiff 22kt gold-plated wire necklace adorned with a bespoke colour stone pendant. Available on shopjbr.com; ₹10,000.

Shobitam Korvai Cyan Gadwal Pure Silk Sari

Zari Glory Handwoven Gadwal sari in eye-popping cyan with a wide zari border in vivid red. Coin motifs set in rich golden and silver zari adorn the body of the saree. Available on shobitam .com; ₹28,657.

Paavnii Ruby & Zari Embroidered Black Velvet Clutch

High Luxe Add a touch of decadence with this black velvet clutch adorned with ruby, precious and semi-precious stones. Available on perniaspopupshop.com; ₹12,000.

‘Ina’ Sheesh Lehenga Set by Itrh

Hip Desi The ‘Ina’ lehenga set features an orange tissue lehenga adorned with intricate mirror work, a luxurious velvet blouse and a green tissue dupatta embellished with fine kiran detailing. Available on itrh.co; ₹1,39,999.

Jayanti Reddy Purple Benarasi Kaftan

Silk Route Crafted in silk, this easygoing purple benarasi kaftan features zardosi embroidered sleeves. Available on ensembleindia.com; ₹45,900.

Anushree Reddy Men Bottle Palm Tree Kurta Set

Hot Pink Men's kurta set from label Anushree Reddy features a dusty rose-hued chanderi kurta with cotton-lycra churidar. Available on ensembleindia.com; ₹69,000.

Artimen ‘Kail’ Hand Embroidered Peshawaris