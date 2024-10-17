Source: Your style guide for the Diwali party season

Lounge's round up of Indian festive wear including a rich silk sari in eyepopping cyan, a dusty rose kurta and an easygoing kaftan should set you up for the Diwali parties ahead

Team Lounge
Published17 Oct 2024, 01:30 PM IST
Joules by Radhika Regal Splendor Collar
Joules by Radhika Regal Splendor Collar

Wired Up

A striking stiff 22kt gold-plated wire necklace adorned with a bespoke colour stone pendant. Available on shopjbr.com; 10,000. 

Also read: Source: A guide to 1990’s-inspired fashion

Shobitam Korvai Cyan Gadwal Pure Silk Sari

Zari Glory

Handwoven Gadwal sari in eye-popping cyan with a wide zari border in vivid red. Coin motifs set in rich golden and silver zari adorn the body of the saree. Available on shobitam .com; 28,657. 

Paavnii Ruby & Zari Embroidered Black Velvet Clutch

High Luxe

Add a touch of decadence with this black velvet clutch adorned with ruby, precious and semi-precious stones. Available on perniaspopupshop.com; 12,000. 

‘Ina’ Sheesh Lehenga Set by Itrh

Hip Desi

The ‘Ina’ lehenga set features an orange tissue lehenga adorned with intricate mirror work, a luxurious velvet blouse and a green tissue dupatta embellished with fine kiran detailing. Available on itrh.co; 1,39,999. 

Jayanti Reddy Purple Benarasi Kaftan

Silk Route

Crafted in silk, this easygoing purple benarasi kaftan features zardosi embroidered sleeves. Available on ensembleindia.com; 45,900. 

Anushree Reddy Men Bottle Palm Tree Kurta Set

Hot Pink

Men's kurta set from label Anushree Reddy features a dusty rose-hued chanderi kurta with cotton-lycra churidar. Available on ensembleindia.com; 69,000. 

Artimen ‘Kail’ Hand Embroidered Peshawaris

Step Out

Burnt cherry-toned men's leather peshawaris with hand embroidery set on 0.75 inch heels. Available on artimen.in; 16,500.

Also read: Why coloured gemstones are a woman's new best friends

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 01:30 PM IST
Business NewsLoungeStyleSource: Your style guide for the Diwali party season

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Vedanta share price

    475.00
    01:56 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -11.8 (-2.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    152.80
    01:56 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -2.45 (-1.58%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    343.95
    01:56 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -6.9 (-1.97%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,707.50
    01:56 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -0.5 (-0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,704.00
    01:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    44.05 (2.65%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,841.40
    01:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    6.15 (0.13%)

    EPL share price

    270.90
    01:36 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -0.8 (-0.29%)

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,909.25
    01:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -121.75 (-5.99%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

    622.80
    01:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -40 (-6.04%)

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,909.25
    01:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -121.75 (-5.99%)

    KEI Industries share price

    4,148.90
    01:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -232.5 (-5.31%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,049.80
    01:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -54.45 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mphasis share price

    3,096.60
    01:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    185.9 (6.39%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    229.10
    01:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    11.6 (5.33%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    59.86
    01:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    2.47 (4.3%)

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,181.00
    01:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    48.55 (4.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,915.00510.00
      Chennai
      77,921.00510.00
      Delhi
      78,073.00510.00
      Kolkata
      77,925.00510.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.