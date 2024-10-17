Source: Your style guide for the Diwali party season

Wired Up
A striking stiff 22kt gold-plated wire necklace adorned with a bespoke colour stone pendant. Available on shopjbr.com; ₹10,000.
Also read: Source: A guide to 1990’s-inspired fashion
Zari Glory
Handwoven Gadwal sari in eye-popping cyan with a wide zari border in vivid red. Coin motifs set in rich golden and silver zari adorn the body of the saree. Available on shobitam .com; ₹28,657.
High Luxe
Add a touch of decadence with this black velvet clutch adorned with ruby, precious and semi-precious stones. Available on perniaspopupshop.com; ₹12,000.
Hip Desi
The ‘Ina’ lehenga set features an orange tissue lehenga adorned with intricate mirror work, a luxurious velvet blouse and a green tissue dupatta embellished with fine kiran detailing. Available on itrh.co; ₹1,39,999.
Silk Route
Crafted in silk, this easygoing purple benarasi kaftan features zardosi embroidered sleeves. Available on ensembleindia.com; ₹45,900.
Hot Pink
Men's kurta set from label Anushree Reddy features a dusty rose-hued chanderi kurta with cotton-lycra churidar. Available on ensembleindia.com; ₹69,000.
Step Out
Burnt cherry-toned men's leather peshawaris with hand embroidery set on 0.75 inch heels. Available on artimen.in; ₹16,500.