Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Your style guide for the Diwali party season

Source: Your style guide for the Diwali party season

Team Lounge

Lounge's round up of Indian festive wear including a rich silk sari in eyepopping cyan, a dusty rose kurta and an easygoing kaftan should set you up for the Diwali parties ahead

Joules by Radhika Regal Splendor Collar

Wired Up

A striking stiff 22kt gold-plated wire necklace adorned with a bespoke colour stone pendant. Available on shopjbr.com; 10,000.

Shobitam Korvai Cyan Gadwal Pure Silk Sari

Zari Glory

Handwoven Gadwal sari in eye-popping cyan with a wide zari border in vivid red. Coin motifs set in rich golden and silver zari adorn the body of the saree. Available on shobitam .com; 28,657.

Paavnii Ruby & Zari Embroidered Black Velvet Clutch

High Luxe

Add a touch of decadence with this black velvet clutch adorned with ruby, precious and semi-precious stones. Available on perniaspopupshop.com; 12,000.

‘Ina’ Sheesh Lehenga Set by Itrh

Hip Desi

The ‘Ina’ lehenga set features an orange tissue lehenga adorned with intricate mirror work, a luxurious velvet blouse and a green tissue dupatta embellished with fine kiran detailing. Available on itrh.co; 1,39,999.

Jayanti Reddy Purple Benarasi Kaftan

Silk Route

Crafted in silk, this easygoing purple benarasi kaftan features zardosi embroidered sleeves. Available on ensembleindia.com; 45,900.

Anushree Reddy Men Bottle Palm Tree Kurta Set

Hot Pink

Men's kurta set from label Anushree Reddy features a dusty rose-hued chanderi kurta with cotton-lycra churidar. Available on ensembleindia.com; 69,000.

Artimen ‘Kail’ Hand Embroidered Peshawaris

Step Out

Burnt cherry-toned men's leather peshawaris with hand embroidery set on 0.75 inch heels. Available on artimen.in; 16,500.

