How post-Diwali pollution affects your skin and hair
Prolonger exposure to air pollutants can lead to skin ageing, and weaken the hair
Each year after Diwali, air quality levels across India reach alarming levels. This season, the smog has been thicker and the air heavier.
Effects of prolonged exposure to polluted air go far beyond respiratory health. Studies show the same pollutants responsible for smog—soot, dust, carbon monoxide and heavy metals—can accelerate skin ageing, and weaken the hair.