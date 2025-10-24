How post-Diwali pollution affects your skin and hair

Each year after Diwali, air quality levels across India reach alarming levels. This season, the smog has been thicker and the air heavier.

Effects of prolonged exposure to polluted air go far beyond respiratory health. Studies show the same pollutants responsible for smog—soot, dust, carbon monoxide and heavy metals—can accelerate skin ageing, and weaken the hair.

The hidden impact

“Exposure to air pollutants has been linked to skin ageing, and allergic skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis or acne. Winter can lead to dry skin, irritation, itchiness, redness, burning skin, and cracked skin. The signs (of affected skin) will be chapped lips, dull appearance, and dry and dehydrated skin," Shareefa Chause, dermatologist, at Apollo Spectra in Mumbai, had told Lounge in an earlier interview.

The mix of cold winter air and microscopic pollutants wreaks havoc on the skin’s protective barrier. Over time, this constant exposure can cause oxidative stress, which accelerates premature ageing, fine lines, and hyperpigmentation. It can also aggravate chronic conditions like eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, and acne.

Pollution can even alter how the skin behaves genetically. Prolonged exposure can trigger epigenetic changes, modifications to gene expression without altering DNA. These changes influence how cells respond to stress and inflammation, making even genetically healthy skin more vulnerable to ageing and disease.

To address the issues, one must actives that decrease the oxidative stress on the skin, such as vitamin C, which also helps build collagen, according to Kashish Kalra of Dr Kalra’s Skin Clinic, and head (dermatology and trichology), Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi. “Antioxidants such as beta carotene and astaxanthin are also great to fight pollution damage and ageing," Kashish Kalra of Dr Kalra’s Skin Clinic, and head (dermatology and trichology), Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi," he told Lounge in an earlier interview.

Pollution doesn’t spare the scalp either. Dust particles clog follicles and weaken the hair cuticle, causing breakage, dandruff, and itchiness. The oxidative stress from pollutants can make hair dull, brittle, and more prone to thinning and premature greying. With humidity levels low in winter, static, frizz, and split ends become more common, while covering the hair outdoors often adds to scalp congestion.

“Dust particles in the air can make the hair follicles weak and lead to hairfall. Dandruff and dry and itchy scalp problems are also common. During winters, the hair will be frizzy, dull, and lose its shine, which can get magnified due to high pollution. You will notice static hair, split ends, and flat hair if you tend to cover them," Chause said.

Repair and protect

The key to minimising damage lies in consistent barrier care—cleansing gently, hydrating deeply, and protecting daily. Over-cleansing or using harsh scrubs only worsens dryness and disrupts the barrier. Opt instead for mild cleansers that remove pollutants without stripping natural oils. Post-cleansing, apply a moisturiser rich in ceramides, niacinamide, or hyaluronic acid to replenish hydration, suggest the experts.

Even for your hair, use a strong shampoo once a week for detoxing scalp, and hydrate and nourish your hair with at-home protein rich masks to build hair strength. And while winter may tempt you to skip it, sunscreen remains essential year-round, as UV rays combined with pollutants multiply oxidative damage and pigmentation.

Detoxifying masks containing charcoal or clay can help clear pores once a week. However, any signs of persistent irritation, redness, or allergic flare-ups should prompt a dermatologist visit instead of relying on over-the-counter products.

