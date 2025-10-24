How post-Diwali pollution affects your skin and hair

To address the issues, one must actives that decrease the oxidative stress on the skin, such as vitamin C, which also helps build collagen, according to Kashish Kalra of Dr Kalra’s Skin Clinic, and head (dermatology and trichology), Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi. “Antioxidants such as beta carotene and astaxanthin are also great to fight pollution damage and ageing," Kashish Kalra of Dr Kalra’s Skin Clinic, and head (dermatology and trichology), Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi," he told Lounge in an earlier interview.