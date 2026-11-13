How to protect your skin and hair from rising pollution

The celebrations may be over, but the effects of Diwali pollution linger. With pollution levels in Delhi having risen in recent weeks, and air quality deteriorating further after the festival, exposure to smoke, dust and fine particulate matter can take a toll on your skin and hair.
Dryness, irritation, a dull complexion, an itchy scalp and frizzy hair are some of the concerns that can follow prolonged exposure to polluted air. A few simple changes to your skincare and haircare routine can help remove accumulated pollutants, soothe irritation and restore moisture.
Cleanse your skin gently
Fine particulate matter and dust can settle on the skin's surface, while sweat, sebum and sunscreen can add to the buildup. A gentle cleansing routine helps remove these impurities without stripping the skin of its natural oils.
Wash your face twice a day with a mild cleanser and lukewarm water to remove dirt, sweat and accumulated pollutants. If you wear make-up, use an oil-based cleanser or make-up remover first, and make sure you remove both make-up and sunscreen before going to bed. Avoid harsh scrubs and excessive washing, as these can strip the skin of its natural oils and aggravate dryness and irritation.
Pro tip: Pure aloe vera gel may help soothe mild skin irritation. Apply a small amount after doing a patch test.
Restore moisture
Pollution and dry air can strip the skin of moisture, leaving it feeling tight and uncomfortable. Regular moisturising helps replenish hydration and maintain the skin's protective barrier. Apply a moisturiser immediately after cleansing to lock in moisture. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, opt for a lightweight, non-comedogenic formula, while a richer cream may work better for dry skin. Remember to drink water regularly throughout the day to stay hydrated.
Pro tip: For dry body skin, coconut oil can help lock in moisture. You can also apply sweet almond oil after bathing or cleansing, preferably while the skin is still slightly damp.
Haircare guide
Dust, smoke and other airborne pollutants can settle on the hair and scalp, leaving them greasy, itchy or coated with residue. Regular washing helps remove this buildup and keep the scalp clean.
Use a mild shampoo suited to your hair type and massage it gently into the scalp with your fingertips rather than scratching. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water, repeating the wash if necessary. Follow with a conditioner, preferably one suited to your hair type, concentrating on the lengths and ends. You can also use a hair serum after washing to help smooth frizz and protect the hair from dryness.