How to protect your skin and hair from rising pollution

The celebrations may be over, but the effects of Diwali pollution linger. With pollution levels in Delhi having risen in recent weeks, and air quality deteriorating further after the festival, exposure to smoke, dust and fine particulate matter can take a toll on your skin and hair.
The celebrations may be over, but the effects of Diwali pollution linger. With pollution levels in Delhi having risen in recent weeks, and air quality deteriorating further after the festival, exposure to smoke, dust and fine particulate matter can take a toll on your skin and hair.
Dryness, irritation, a dull complexion, an itchy scalp and frizzy hair are some of the concerns that can follow prolonged exposure to polluted air. A few simple changes to your skincare and haircare routine can help remove accumulated pollutants, soothe irritation and restore moisture.
Dryness, irritation, a dull complexion, an itchy scalp and frizzy hair are some of the concerns that can follow prolonged exposure to polluted air. A few simple changes to your skincare and haircare routine can help remove accumulated pollutants, soothe irritation and restore moisture.
Cleanse your skin gently
Fine particulate matter and dust can settle on the skin's surface, while sweat, sebum and sunscreen can add to the buildup. A gentle cleansing routine helps remove these impurities without stripping the skin of its natural oils.
Wash your face twice a day with a mild cleanser and lukewarm water to remove dirt, sweat and accumulated pollutants. If you wear make-up, use an oil-based cleanser or make-up remover first, and make sure you remove both make-up and sunscreen before going to bed. Avoid harsh scrubs and excessive washing, as these can strip the skin of its natural oils and aggravate dryness and irritation.
Pro tip: Pure aloe vera gel may help soothe mild skin irritation. Apply a small amount after doing a patch test.
Restore moisture
Pollution and dry air can strip the skin of moisture, leaving it feeling tight and uncomfortable. Regular moisturising helps replenish hydration and maintain the skin's protective barrier. Apply a moisturiser immediately after cleansing to lock in moisture. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, opt for a lightweight, non-comedogenic formula, while a richer cream may work better for dry skin. Remember to drink water regularly throughout the day to stay hydrated.
Pro tip: For dry body skin, coconut oil can help lock in moisture. You can also apply sweet almond oil after bathing or cleansing, preferably while the skin is still slightly damp.
Haircare guide
Dust, smoke and other airborne pollutants can settle on the hair and scalp, leaving them greasy, itchy or coated with residue. Regular washing helps remove this buildup and keep the scalp clean.
Use a mild shampoo suited to your hair type and massage it gently into the scalp with your fingertips rather than scratching. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water, repeating the wash if necessary. Follow with a conditioner, preferably one suited to your hair type, concentrating on the lengths and ends. You can also use a hair serum after washing to help smooth frizz and protect the hair from dryness.
Natural haircare remedies
After prolonged exposure to pollution, hair may feel rough, dry and difficult to manage. Conditioning treatments can help restore softness and make it easier to manage.
Coconut oil: Apply a little coconut oil to the lengths of your hair before shampooing. It can help reduce protein loss and improve softness.
Aloe vera gel: Plain aloe vera gel may help condition the hair, provided it suits your scalp. Do a patch test before use.
Curd hair mask: Mix curd with olive oil in a 2:1 ratio and apply it to your hair lengths. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before washing it off. Avoid applying it if your scalp is irritated or sensitive.
Pollution levels can remain high for several weeks after Diwali, making it important to minimise further exposure. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher during the day and cover your hair with a scarf or cap when spending extended periods outdoors. A well-fitting mask can help reduce exposure to particulate matter when air quality is poor. Check local air-quality levels and limit outdoor exercise when pollution is high. Once you return home, wash your face and exposed skin to remove accumulated dust and pollutants.
Keep windows closed during periods of severe outdoor pollution and consider using an indoor air purifier. If you experience breathing difficulties, seek medical advice rather than attempting to manage the symptoms with home remedies.
If your skin develops itching or a rash, place a clean, cool, damp cloth over the affected area for 10-15 minutes to soothe irritation. Avoid rubbing or scratching the skin, and consult a dermatologist if the symptoms persist or worsen.
The key to caring for your skin and hair when pollution levels are high, especially post Diwali, is to cleanse gently, replenish lost moisture and minimise further exposure to pollution.
A consistent routine can help manage dryness and irritation, but it cannot undo the effects of prolonged exposure to poor air quality.