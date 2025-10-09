Your shopping guide to Diwali-coded fashion

Diwali is almost here. Not that one needed any reminding but all the ‘festive’ discounts and gifting mailers have certainly put us in early celebration mode. And our mood board this week reflects this excited state of being. From gorgeous saris to flowy salwar suits and chunky jewellery, the fashion you see here is pronouncedly Diwali-coded. However, instead of opting for looks that are an overdose of colours, zari and sequins, we decided to go for those that spelt ‘relaxed, easy glamour’. There's style with just the right amount of shimmer. And because Diwali is incomplete without diyas and rangoli , we've thrown in a few pretty ideas for festive decor too.

NIGHT LIGHTS

Is it even Diwali if you haven't lit a few pretty lights and shared it on Instagram? If you are the sort who loves lighting up diyas all over your house – like us – these pretty votives from brang Glass Forest are worth a look. Made from Spectrum/Oceanside glass, it's their silhouette resembling a crumpled piece of paper that makes them unique and earns our admiration. These votives – available as a single piece or a set – comes in shades of blue, green and purple. Available on Glass-forest.com; ₹2,700.

View Full Image Nicobar Fit & Flare Angrakha

LADY IN RED

This red cotton angrakha from Nicobar is a prime example of how a simple, well-tailored outfit can command attention. While the deep red shade is arresting, the delicate ivory rose embroidery makes the angrakha come even more alive. To keep things interesting, pair it with a sharara in contrasting green. The outfit is flowy and comes with side seam pockets making it perfect for a Diwali lunch party that might have you on your feet for hours hosting and dancing! Available on Nicobar.com; ₹11,050.

View Full Image Mahima Mahajan ‘Waqas’ Men’s Yellow Short Kurta Set

IN SPARKLING FORM

Why choose a stuffy sherwani when you can keep it casually elegant in an easy breezy kurta set. Precisely what our thoughts were when we sighted this design by Mahima Mahajan. The warm gold-toned festive ensemble comprises a full-sleeved kurta that's adorned with a playful floral print. It’s paired with tailored pants and an optional dupatta. Available on Mahimamahajan.in; ₹26,700.

View Full Image Satya Paul Earth and Rain Sari

A NEW DRAPE

Saris are always a good idea for Diwali parties. This silk georgette sari from Satya Paul's autumn-winter 2025 collection, Full Circle, is perfect if the look you are going for is “desi with minimal effort". What makes it distinct is an original print of circular polka dots that appear to be “falling like rain on a pair of periwinkles". Available on In.satyapaul.com; ₹22,000.

View Full Image Mason Home Festive Rangoli

GET FLOORED

When it comes to festive decor for Diwali, more is better. Along with fairy lights and diyas, add in splashes of colour around you home with pretty rangolis. If you are looking for low-effort options, this readymade rangoli from Mason Home is a winner. It is light-weight and the design is flexible, giving you all the freedom to get creative. What joy! Available on Masonhome.in; ₹3,999.

View Full Image House of Masaba Sapphire Moonfish Skirt Set

PARTY CRACKER

Want to look like a pataka at a Diwali taash party without feeling weighed down by sequins and heavy work? Pick up an outfit in a metallic tone with adornment that subtly shines. Much like this sapphire-hued skirt set from House of Masaba. It features a short kurta that's decorated with zari checks, a signature wishdrop foil print and delicate dori and tassel details on the slits. The skirt features a repeated moonfish print arranged in a circular pattern; a heartbeat foil dupatta completes the outfit. Available on Houseofmasaba.com; ₹48,000.

View Full Image Jimmy Choo ‘Amel 50’ Pumps

MESHED UP

Now to the finishing touch. Your shoes need to complement your outfit but they also need to be comfortable if you are going to be on your feet all evening long. Go for gold or champagne toned-juttis or pumps decorated with delicate embellishments. The ‘Amel 50’ pumps from Jimmy Choo check all these boxes. The pointed toe slingbacks are cast in illusion crystal mesh and liquid metal leather and set atop 50mm “drop" heels. Available on Row.jimmychoo.com ₹1.54 lakh.