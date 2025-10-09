Your shopping guide to Diwali-coded fashion

Diwali is almost here. Not that one needed any reminding but all the ‘festive’ discounts and gifting mailers have certainly put us in early celebration mode. And our mood board this week reflects this excited state of being. From gorgeous saris to flowy salwar suits and chunky jewellery, the fashion you see here is pronouncedly Diwali-coded. However, instead of opting for looks that are an overdose of colours, zari and sequins, we decided to go for those that spelt ‘relaxed, easy glamour’. There's style with just the right amount of shimmer. And because Diwali is incomplete without diyas and rangoli, we've thrown in a few pretty ideas for festive decor too.