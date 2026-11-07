Diwali dressing: A guide to festive fashion with a twist

Diwali dressing is no longer limited to traditional silhouettes, heavy embroidery or head-to-toe festive wear. There is room to experiment with quirky pieces and accessories that bring personality to the celebrations. Think of a floral appliqué trench coat worn over a sari or an embroidered cotton jacket that can do the work of an entire outfit. The idea is to find pieces that make an impact without requiring too much effort—particularly useful when the festive to-do list is already packed, from decorating the house to shopping for gifts.