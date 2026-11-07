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Diwali dressing: A guide to festive fashion with a twist

Team Lounge
2 min read7 Nov 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Ozel Sona Arc Fan Flap Bag
Ozel Sona Arc Fan Flap Bag
Summary

These finds bring a fresh perspective to festive dressing and home decor

Gift this article

Diwali dressing is no longer limited to traditional silhouettes, heavy embroidery or head-to-toe festive wear. There is room to experiment with quirky pieces and accessories that bring personality to the celebrations. Think of a floral appliqué trench coat worn over a sari or an embroidered cotton jacket that can do the work of an entire outfit. The idea is to find pieces that make an impact without requiring too much effort—particularly useful when the festive to-do list is already packed, from decorating the house to shopping for gifts.

Diwali dressing is no longer limited to traditional silhouettes, heavy embroidery or head-to-toe festive wear. There is room to experiment with quirky pieces and accessories that bring personality to the celebrations. Think of a floral appliqué trench coat worn over a sari or an embroidered cotton jacket that can do the work of an entire outfit. The idea is to find pieces that make an impact without requiring too much effort—particularly useful when the festive to-do list is already packed, from decorating the house to shopping for gifts.

For those who prefer a more relaxed approach, everyday separates can be given a festive update with the right styling. You could also turn to accessories to do the heavy lifting. A statement watch set with colourful stones, an embroidered fan-shaped bag or a contemporary take on the traditional wooden paduka can add that touch of drama to even the simplest outfit. They are also pieces that can be worn well beyond the festive season.

For those who prefer a more relaxed approach, everyday separates can be given a festive update with the right styling. You could also turn to accessories to do the heavy lifting. A statement watch set with colourful stones, an embroidered fan-shaped bag or a contemporary take on the traditional wooden paduka can add that touch of drama to even the simplest outfit. They are also pieces that can be worn well beyond the festive season.

The same approach extends to entertaining at home. With Diwali being as much about hosting as dressing up, a few thoughtful additions can make the occasion feel special. An Art Deco-inspired moka pot brings a design element to the coffee table, while sculptural votives offer an alternative to conventional festive lighting.

Here are some ways you can celebrate the season without defaulting to the usual festive formula.

WHAT A FAN

Özel Sona Arc Fan Flap Bag

Breeze into a party with this fan-shaped embroidered bag that packs in the essentials. Available on Ozelbirsey.in; 19,900.

GREEN CRACKER

Saaksha & Kinni Briar Trench

Shine without glitter in this floral appliqué trench coat. Pair it with a fuchsia sari for extra drama. Available on Saakshakinni.com; 53,500.

PAWTY-READY

Kutta Couture Imperial Gold Harness

This denim harness with gota detailing might just be the inspiration you need for your own Diwali outfit. Available on Ashnavaswani.com; 11,200.

REAL-TIME GLITTER

Cartier Clash (Un)limited Watch

Set with diamonds, spinels, tsavorites, coral and chrysoprase, this 18K gold watch is all the shine you need. Available in stores; 15 lakh.

BELLS ON HER TOES

Two Ate Paduka

There’s nothing austere about this modern take on the wooden paduka. Available on Twoate.com; 11,101.

HOT STUFF

Moka Express Bialetti D&G

Bring an Art Deco touch to your coffee ritual, and table, with this moka pot. Available in stores; 14,000.

PAPER LIGHT

Glass Forest Crumpled Votive

Dress up your Diwali table with these crumpled-paper-inspired votives. Available on Glass-forest.com; 2,400 for two.

BIRD WATCH

Farak Day Dreamer Jacket

This cotton jacket with embroidered motifs delivers maximum impact with minimal effort. Available on Farak.co; 1.20 lakh.

Also Read | Your style guide to autumn fashion
Also Read | Why doesn't Indian fashion talk politics?
Gift this article

Topics

    Meet the Author

    Team Lounge

    Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeLoungeStyleDiwali dressing: A guide to festive fashion with a twist

    Diwali dressing: A guide to festive fashion with a twist

    Team Lounge
    2 min read7 Nov 2026, 11:30 AM IST
    Ozel Sona Arc Fan Flap Bag
    Ozel Sona Arc Fan Flap Bag
    Summary

    These finds bring a fresh perspective to festive dressing and home decor

    Gift this article

    Diwali dressing is no longer limited to traditional silhouettes, heavy embroidery or head-to-toe festive wear. There is room to experiment with quirky pieces and accessories that bring personality to the celebrations. Think of a floral appliqué trench coat worn over a sari or an embroidered cotton jacket that can do the work of an entire outfit. The idea is to find pieces that make an impact without requiring too much effort—particularly useful when the festive to-do list is already packed, from decorating the house to shopping for gifts.

    Diwali dressing is no longer limited to traditional silhouettes, heavy embroidery or head-to-toe festive wear. There is room to experiment with quirky pieces and accessories that bring personality to the celebrations. Think of a floral appliqué trench coat worn over a sari or an embroidered cotton jacket that can do the work of an entire outfit. The idea is to find pieces that make an impact without requiring too much effort—particularly useful when the festive to-do list is already packed, from decorating the house to shopping for gifts.

    For those who prefer a more relaxed approach, everyday separates can be given a festive update with the right styling. You could also turn to accessories to do the heavy lifting. A statement watch set with colourful stones, an embroidered fan-shaped bag or a contemporary take on the traditional wooden paduka can add that touch of drama to even the simplest outfit. They are also pieces that can be worn well beyond the festive season.

    For those who prefer a more relaxed approach, everyday separates can be given a festive update with the right styling. You could also turn to accessories to do the heavy lifting. A statement watch set with colourful stones, an embroidered fan-shaped bag or a contemporary take on the traditional wooden paduka can add that touch of drama to even the simplest outfit. They are also pieces that can be worn well beyond the festive season.

    The same approach extends to entertaining at home. With Diwali being as much about hosting as dressing up, a few thoughtful additions can make the occasion feel special. An Art Deco-inspired moka pot brings a design element to the coffee table, while sculptural votives offer an alternative to conventional festive lighting.

    Here are some ways you can celebrate the season without defaulting to the usual festive formula.

    WHAT A FAN

    Özel Sona Arc Fan Flap Bag

    Breeze into a party with this fan-shaped embroidered bag that packs in the essentials. Available on Ozelbirsey.in; 19,900.

    GREEN CRACKER

    Saaksha & Kinni Briar Trench

    Shine without glitter in this floral appliqué trench coat. Pair it with a fuchsia sari for extra drama. Available on Saakshakinni.com; 53,500.

    PAWTY-READY

    Kutta Couture Imperial Gold Harness

    This denim harness with gota detailing might just be the inspiration you need for your own Diwali outfit. Available on Ashnavaswani.com; 11,200.

    REAL-TIME GLITTER

    Cartier Clash (Un)limited Watch

    Set with diamonds, spinels, tsavorites, coral and chrysoprase, this 18K gold watch is all the shine you need. Available in stores; 15 lakh.

    BELLS ON HER TOES

    Two Ate Paduka

    There’s nothing austere about this modern take on the wooden paduka. Available on Twoate.com; 11,101.

    HOT STUFF

    Moka Express Bialetti D&G

    Bring an Art Deco touch to your coffee ritual, and table, with this moka pot. Available in stores; 14,000.

    PAPER LIGHT

    Glass Forest Crumpled Votive

    Dress up your Diwali table with these crumpled-paper-inspired votives. Available on Glass-forest.com; 2,400 for two.

    BIRD WATCH

    Farak Day Dreamer Jacket

    This cotton jacket with embroidered motifs delivers maximum impact with minimal effort. Available on Farak.co; 1.20 lakh.

    Also Read | Your style guide to autumn fashion
    Also Read | Why doesn't Indian fashion talk politics?
    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Team Lounge

      Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeLoungeStyleDiwali dressing: A guide to festive fashion with a twist
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