Why we fell out of love with the dupatta

The reason for the missing dupatta isn’t just about a change in fashion trends. “The dupatta has long been a symbol of modesty, but the fact that women are choosing not to wear it as much shows how self- and body-confident we’ve become," says Madhu Neotia, the founder of The India Story, a platform that supports homegrown designers. A decade ago, Neotia would regularly wear a dupatta. “I used to carry a spare dupatta, which I would wear to an event in the evening; it would instantly change my look and mood. Now I don’t wear them at all. Of course, the cuts of kurtas have become so flattering and comfortable that I don’t feel the need for it, but I have also become more okay with the idea of not having something on my shoulders as a protective shield."