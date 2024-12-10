Explore

Vintage, upcycled fashion shines at Echoes of the Earth festival

Ghazal Chengappa 1 min read 10 Dec 2024, 02:02 PM IST
Costume designer Zara Rebello, 26, wore a jellyfish inspired by the concept of bioluminescence (light emission by living organisms). She made her dress using old clothes, including her mother's brocade sari. The helmet was created out of a laundry basket lid. (Ghazal Chengappa )
Costume designer Zara Rebello, 26, wore a jellyfish inspired by the concept of bioluminescence (light emission by living organisms). She made her dress using old clothes, including her mother's brocade sari. The helmet was created out of a laundry basket lid. (Ghazal Chengappa )

Summary

The scene at the recently concluded Echoes of Earth festival in Bengaluru resembled an eco-friendly fashion runway 

The recently concluded seventh edition of Echoes of the Earth, a music festival that aims to raise environmental awareness, brought together thousands of enthusiasts from across the city of Bengaluru. 

The festival, which concluded on 8 December, featured upcycled art installations, educational workshops, and jazz and indie-pop performances on stages made using recycled materials.

Amid the nearly 20,000-strong crowd, there were some attendees who served up stylish looks, with most using preloved or recycled/upcycled goods. 

The overall aesthetic at the festival was a fusion of grunge and festival vibes, with ripped tees, body glitter, elaborate jewellery and combat boots visible on both days. 

Here are some of the striking looks:

Also read: The BLR Hubba is back, bigger and better

 

Stylist Disha Pai, 25, wore a chain she made using zippers from old pants, a handchain created with a repurposed chain and rings from her mother's accessories store, called @_justjay__
View Full Image
Stylist Disha Pai, 25, wore a chain she made using zippers from old pants, a handchain created with a repurposed chain and rings from her mother's accessories store, called @_justjay__ (Ghazal Chengappa )
Surfer Ishita Malaviya, 34, wore a Forever New black crochet dress borrowed from a friend's closet, and paired it with thrifted faux leather shorts and bright green gum boots that she bought from a local store in Udupi.
View Full Image
Surfer Ishita Malaviya, 34, wore a Forever New black crochet dress borrowed from a friend's closet, and paired it with thrifted faux leather shorts and bright green gum boots that she bought from a local store in Udupi.
Graphic designer Akshaya Iyer, 24, was head to toe in thrifted finds. From the yellow crochet vest to the brown vintage Ray-Bans, cream cargo pants anf the brown bag, everything was brought from online thrift stores on Instagram. Her silver jewellery was from Commercial Street in Bengaluru.
View Full Image
Graphic designer Akshaya Iyer, 24, was head to toe in thrifted finds. From the yellow crochet vest to the brown vintage Ray-Bans, cream cargo pants anf the brown bag, everything was brought from online thrift stores on Instagram. Her silver jewellery was from Commercial Street in Bengaluru. (Ghazal Chengappa )
Make up artist Angela Attavar, 25, flaunted a lime green shrug and a pair of bright green corduroys, both thrifted. Her mustard Uniqlo half moon bag and black Doc Martens were six years old
View Full Image
Make up artist Angela Attavar, 25, flaunted a lime green shrug and a pair of bright green corduroys, both thrifted. Her mustard Uniqlo half moon bag and black Doc Martens were six years old (Ghazal Chengappa )
Art director Divya Runwal's 1970s blazer was a vintage find that she bought at an underground thrift store in Turkey. The 30-year-old's dress was also thrifted. Her choker, made using textiles, was from Vietnam.
View Full Image
Art director Divya Runwal's 1970s blazer was a vintage find that she bought at an underground thrift store in Turkey. The 30-year-old's dress was also thrifted. Her choker, made using textiles, was from Vietnam. (Ghazal Chengappa )
Behavioural scientist Monish Khanderia, 31, wore co-ords from Backalley Bodega. Some of his jewellery was thrifted from markets in Germany
View Full Image
Behavioural scientist Monish Khanderia, 31, wore co-ords from Backalley Bodega. Some of his jewellery was thrifted from markets in Germany (Ghazal Chengappa )

Also read: Power suits that are perfect for office meetings and parties

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue