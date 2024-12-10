Vintage, upcycled fashion shines at Echoes of the Earth festival

The recently concluded seventh edition of Echoes of the Earth, a music festival that aims to raise environmental awareness, brought together thousands of enthusiasts from across the city of Bengaluru.

The festival, which concluded on 8 December, featured upcycled art installations, educational workshops, and jazz and indie-pop performances on stages made using recycled materials.

Amid the nearly 20,000-strong crowd, there were some attendees who served up stylish looks, with most using preloved or recycled/upcycled goods.

The overall aesthetic at the festival was a fusion of grunge and festival vibes, with ripped tees, body glitter, elaborate jewellery and combat boots visible on both days.

Here are some of the striking looks: