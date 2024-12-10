Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Vintage, upcycled fashion shines at Echoes of the Earth festival

Vintage, upcycled fashion shines at Echoes of the Earth festival

Ghazal Chengappa

The scene at the recently concluded Echoes of Earth festival in Bengaluru resembled an eco-friendly fashion runway 

Costume designer Zara Rebello, 26, wore a jellyfish inspired by the concept of bioluminescence (light emission by living organisms). She made her dress using old clothes, including her mother's brocade sari. The helmet was created out of a laundry basket lid.
The recently concluded seventh edition of Echoes of the Earth, a music festival that aims to raise environmental awareness, brought together thousands of enthusiasts from across the city of Bengaluru.

The festival, which concluded on 8 December, featured upcycled art installations, educational workshops, and jazz and indie-pop performances on stages made using recycled materials.

Amid the nearly 20,000-strong crowd, there were some attendees who served up stylish looks, with most using preloved or recycled/upcycled goods.

The overall aesthetic at the festival was a fusion of grunge and festival vibes, with ripped tees, body glitter, elaborate jewellery and combat boots visible on both days.

Here are some of the striking looks:

Stylist Disha Pai, 25, wore a chain she made using zippers from old pants, a handchain created with a repurposed chain and rings from her mother's accessories store, called @_justjay__
Surfer Ishita Malaviya, 34, wore a Forever New black crochet dress borrowed from a friend's closet, and paired it with thrifted faux leather shorts and bright green gum boots that she bought from a local store in Udupi.
Graphic designer Akshaya Iyer, 24, was head to toe in thrifted finds. From the yellow crochet vest to the brown vintage Ray-Bans, cream cargo pants anf the brown bag, everything was brought from online thrift stores on Instagram. Her silver jewellery was from Commercial Street in Bengaluru.
Make up artist Angela Attavar, 25, flaunted a lime green shrug and a pair of bright green corduroys, both thrifted. Her mustard Uniqlo half moon bag and black Doc Martens were six years old
Art director Divya Runwal's 1970s blazer was a vintage find that she bought at an underground thrift store in Turkey. The 30-year-old's dress was also thrifted. Her choker, made using textiles, was from Vietnam.
Behavioural scientist Monish Khanderia, 31, wore co-ords from Backalley Bodega. Some of his jewellery was thrifted from markets in Germany

