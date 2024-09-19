Source: Your guide to perfect the ‘elevated boho chic’ look

From a delicate and frilly lace dress to over-the-knee boots and a suede jacket, Lounge shows you how to perfect the elevated bohemian chic look

19 Sep 2024
Loewe Eyewear Cat-eye Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
Loewe Eyewear Cat-eye Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

Boho Gal

Look like a cool cat in these 100% UV-proof tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses. Available on net-a-porter.com; 31,795.

Chloé Long Ruffle Dress in Silk Lace

Lace Love

Long ruffle dress with gathered neckline and frill trims combines floral lace embroidery with organic silk lining. This dress was made by Marie Helene Couture, a long-standing partner of Chloé based in Morlaas, France. Available on chloe.com; 10,33,271. 

Celine Homme Chain-Embellished Fringed Brushed-Suede Jacket

Snug Hug

Bomber jacket from Celine Homme is crafted from soft brushed-suede, embellished with chain fringing and finished with ribbed trims. Available on mrporter.com; 5,75,679. 

Alaïa Fringed Leather Belt

Swish Set

Belt made from glossy leather intricately cut into fringed loops to create a peplum silhouette. Available on mytheresa.com; 2,89,602. 

Amir Slama Mélange Crochet-knit Shirt

Net Effect

Men’s multi-colour crochet-knit shirt with short sleeves, spread collar and logo-engraved buttons. Available on farfetch.com; 45,685. 

Saint Laurent ‘Jill’ Leather Over-the-knee Black Boots

Walk on the Wild Side

Crafted from panels of black leather, the Saint Laurent ‘Jill’ boots feature elongated squared toes and rest on 75mm heels. Available on net-a-porter.com; 2,50,180. 

The Row XL Park Tote Bag in Leather

Be Extra

The Row's taupe-toned extra large tote bag, crafted from stamped saddle leather, comes with inner tie closure, flat handles, and interior wristlet with adjustable strap. Available on therow.com; 2,31,772.

19 Sep 2024
Style

