Source: Your guide to perfect the ‘elevated boho chic’ look

Look like a cool cat in these 100% UV-proof tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹31,795.
Long ruffle dress with gathered neckline and frill trims combines floral lace embroidery with organic silk lining. This dress was made by Marie Helene Couture, a long-standing partner of Chloé based in Morlaas, France. Available on chloe.com; ₹10,33,271.
Bomber jacket from Celine Homme is crafted from soft brushed-suede, embellished with chain fringing and finished with ribbed trims. Available on mrporter.com; ₹5,75,679.
Belt made from glossy leather intricately cut into fringed loops to create a peplum silhouette. Available on mytheresa.com; ₹2,89,602.
Men’s multi-colour crochet-knit shirt with short sleeves, spread collar and logo-engraved buttons. Available on farfetch.com; ₹45,685.
Crafted from panels of black leather, the Saint Laurent ‘Jill’ boots feature elongated squared toes and rest on 75mm heels. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹2,50,180.
The Row's taupe-toned extra large tote bag, crafted from stamped saddle leather, comes with inner tie closure, flat handles, and interior wristlet with adjustable strap. Available on therow.com; ₹2,31,772.
