How costume designer Sara Byblow reimagined Elle Woods' pink wardrobe for a new generation

The series captures Elle's formative years, so I wanted to tell that story through the different shades of pink. For instance, her sweet 16 birthday dress in the first episode is hot pink because it's a moment when she feels her most confident. When she moves to Seattle from Los Angeles, we see her in really light, soft pinks to show that she's figuring herself out in a new city and building a new life. The same goes for her first day of school—she's so vulnerable. That's why we dressed her in a satin light-pink look, to help the audience feel that vulnerability.