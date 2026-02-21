A curation of horse-inspired luxury fashion

On Chinese Lunar Year, that fell on 17 February, the world galloped into the Year of the (Fire) Horse. According to Chinese zodiac lore, the horse is associated with energy, independence and momentum. All qualities that the fashion industry understands well. It is perhaps no coincidence that several luxury houses have marked the moment with limited-edition equestrian capsules. From illustrations of handsome stallions on outfits to saddle bags and shoes decked with gleaming hardware like horse bit buckles, equestrian fashion is the mood du jour. And this edit shows you how to wear the theme with unbridled verve.

A TALE OF TIME The House of Dior launched it's limited edition Grand Soir collection of watches to celebrate the Year of the Horse. The watch – only 30 pieces have been made – features a 36-mm steel dial framed by an 18 karat gold bezel set with 52 brilliant-cut diamonds. The piece-de-resistance is the art on the dial. A variation on the Toile de Jouy motif, the intricate miniatu shows a horse striding through an enchanted forest rendered in mother-of-pearl, rose gold, and multi-coloured gemstones, lending an element of fantasy to the analogue device. Available on Dior.com; ₹39 lakh.

View full Image Hermès Fers Lucky Tie

LUCKY CHARM Few houses embody equestrian heritage like Hermès. And this anthracite-grey tie, crafted from hand-sewn silk twill, is a subtle yet spirited example of it. Patterned with an all-over horseshoe print – a universal symbol of good luck – it makes for a whimsical addition to your formal wardrobe. Available on Hermes.com; ₹27,303.

View full Image Chloé Chain Horse Shoulder Bag

IN THE SADDLE French luxury label Chloé's equestrian-inspired collection is a playful one featuring wardrobe essentials and accessories adorned with lucky charms. This shoulder bag, crafted from patchwork leather in a saddle silhouette, is a keeper with its gold-tone horse and horsebit chain embellishments. Available on Chloe.com; ₹4.81 lakh.

View full Image Zadig & Voltaire ‘Risty’ Dress

LACE AND RACE This lingerie-inspired dress in a striking emerald hue by Zadig & Voltaire packs daintiness with dynamism. Cut in horse-jacquard silk and trimmed with French lace crafted exclusively by maison Sophie Hallette, the dress channels both equestrian symbolism and a subtle ’90s slip-dress sensibility. Available on Zadig-et-voltaire.com; ₹46,600.

View full Image Amiri Horses Camp Shirt

HORSE POWER Designed in a relaxed camp silhouette, this Amiri shirt features a painting of wild stallions superimposed over the label’s signature MA Quad print. Created in honour of the Year of the Horse, we love the imagery as it evokes raw power. Available on Amiri.com; ₹94,890.

View full Image Burberry Stallion Portrait Cashmere Scarf

GOOD KNIGHT Featuring a hand-drawn portrait of a stallion from the House's Equestrian Knight Design and a seasonal logo inspired by medieval Gothic calligraphy, this rectangular scarf has been jacquard-woven to gain a textured, tapestry effect. A good blend of heritage symbolism and tactile craftsmanship, pair the scarf to add a dramatic element to your look. Or, with art that beautiful, you could frame it just as well. Available on In.burberry.com; ₹95,000.

View full Image Stella McCartney Horse Graphic Crewneck Jumper

RED RIDING HOOD This lipstick-red jumper is a part of a limited-edition Lunar New Year capsule by label Stella McCartney. Spun from responsibly sourced wool, it features an horse motif airbrushed by hand, which brings playful energy to an otherwise minimal silhouette. Layer it over a plain white t-shirt or a full-sleeved shirt and short skirt and enjoy the attention. Available on Stellamccartney.com; ₹1.33 lakh.

View full Image Gucci Ankle Boots with Half Horsebit

CLIPPITY CLOP Beyond motifs, the idea of horse-inspired fashion also extends to incorporating hardware used in racing equipment such as horsebit closures and snaffle buckles. One of the brands that takes direct inspiration is Gucci, whose horsebit footwear has become a defining signature. Crafted in supple chocolate-brown suede, these boots from the House's 2025 collection, are finished with gleaming half horsebit hardware – lending a contemporary touch to Gucci's decades-old equestrian heritage. Available on Gucci.com; ₹1.35 lakh.

View full Image Tang Horse Bookend

SPEED READ Extend the equestrian narrative, from clothes and fashion accessories, into interiors through home decor. This stainless steel bookend from Shanghai Tang is dominated by a sculptural horse figurine exuding energy. With an elegant lattice design serving as a backdrop, this bookend (or a pair of them) could add an element of dynamism and beauty to your cosy reading nook. Available on Shanghaitang.com; ₹21,899.

