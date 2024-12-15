Upgrade your skincare with these new face mists

Face mists have multiple benefits. It helps maintain the skin barrier on the go by providing quick hydration, it can instantly cool your skin in hot weather and control sebum production, it’s great for in-flight hydration, makeup prep, cleansing without water, revitalising dull skin and makeup, and it can uplift your mood. Newer mists which have launched this year are more potent, with a combination of actives, skin-building complexes and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are four new mists with unique formulations to try.

Minimalist HOCL Relief Spray Our body produces Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl) as an immune response to fight pathogens. This new spray toner is based on HOCL and can be used throughout the day to care for irritated skin. Use it along with other products to deal with acne, eczema, redness, itchiness, face or body inflammation. Rivona Naturals is another brand which also has a new HOCL calming spray called Genie.

₹399, available on leading beauty and ecomm websites

Also read: And the 2024 bride wore 'very demure, very mindful' make up Inbalance by d'You Have you heard of inflammaging? A skincare portmanteau of inflammation and ageing, it's a result of chronic, low-level inflammation. Inbalance is a new milky tonic mist with phyto bio-actives to treat environmental damage, and counter bacterial activity, dullness and dehydration. It's formulated to care for your skin, especially for lazy days.

₹2,100, d’you.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New MAC Fix+ This is a cult classic makeup fixing spray just got a big natural upgrade. The new Fix+ has no alcohol (and promises over 209 per cent instant hydration), it is infused with 80% skincare and good ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, green tea, chamomile and cucumber. If you are someone who only like makeup-skincare hybrids, this might be your new best friend.

₹2,700, available on leading beauty websites

Augustinus Bader The Face Mist This mist is purely for luxury beauty lovers. Luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader launched in India last month and among an array of creams and serums, it also has a face mist, with a price tag not for the faint-hearted. This mist has polysaccharide complex, and their proprietary technology to prevent environmental damage and promote cell renewal. It also has hyaluronic acid niacinamide, squalane, rose water, and other hydrating ingredients. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}