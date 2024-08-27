Is face taping really an anti-ageing solution?

A dermatologist explains whether face taping, the latest trend in anti-ageing skincare, is worth the hype and effort

Dhara Vora Sabhnani
Published27 Aug 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Facial skin is soft and taping helps hold the facial muscle
Facial skin is soft and taping helps hold the facial muscle(iStockphoto)

According to the latest online beauty trend, face-taping is your ticket to fine line- and wrinkle-free skin. Celebrities, drag artistes and influencers across the world are posting images on their Instagram, with colourful tapes around their temple and neck regions, all hoping it would result in smooth, shiny skin.

These posts claim that you can cut a medical tape to fit different areas like the forehead or under the eyes or buy ones made for specific face areas, leave them on for at least three hours, and you've found an almost-instant, easy and low-cost anti-ageing formula. These tapes are being promoted on the principle that you emote when you sleep, or lines form if you sleep on the side or your stomach, and these adhesive patches hold the skin in place and reduce the formation of lines. Do they really work?

Also read: How to take care of your skin and hair during monsoon
 

“Face taping is the application of elastic tapes specifically in the forehead area, around the eyes, cheeks and jawline. It helps to lift skin for an immediate effect but not in the long run. It doesn’t help prevent wrinkles permanently," says Shareefa Chause, dermatologist and cosmetologist, Shareefa’s Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai. "When you tape for the whole night, your lines will be less visible in the morning, but for a short period.” 

Facial skin is soft and taping helps hold the facial muscle, which indirectly helps by restricting facial movement, giving that temporary firm and lifted look, says Dr Chause. 

“We need to aid our skin’s normal breathing and healing at night, and taping will affect this. One can also be allergic to adhesives, so you need to check for skin allergies first as tapes and adhesives can cause skin allergies,” says Dr Chause. 

And when your skin is fragile and delicate, taping and removal daily can cause damage. “It can also cause clogging of pores due to sebum accumulation and cause acne. I do not recommend taping for a permanent solution to fine lines in the long run,” says Dr Chause. 

There are also select tapes that are specifically being sold to make scars disappear. 

“Scar formation is a part of the body's healing process, in a way, tapes can be used to reduce tension on the skin and prevent scar formation but only for fresh wounds," explains the expert. "Temporary medicated tapes can be used to prevent the thickness of a new scar but not for the complete healing of scars. Taping’s effectiveness in scar removal has not yet been proven, so it’s doubtful.” 

Also read: Do lip oils deserve a place in your make-up bag?

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 04:00 PM IST
HomeLoungeStyleIs face taping really an anti-ageing solution?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    150.85
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    15.5 (11.45%)

    Tata Power

    428.00
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    5.55 (1.31%)

    GAIL India

    236.40
    03:58 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.49%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,226.15
    03:57 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    13.25 (1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    100.51
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    8.01 (8.66%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    145.90
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    10.7 (7.91%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    332.50
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    23.25 (7.52%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    1,951.10
    03:48 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    109.1 (5.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.00992.00
      Chennai
      73,195.00-157.00
      Delhi
      74,203.001,422.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.00131.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

      More From Popular in Lounge
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue