Fair Isle jumpers: The centuries-old history of a festive sweater
SummaryThe Fair Isle jumpers with a classic knit, popular among celebrities and royals, originated on the remote island of Fair Isle in the 17th century
Selena Gomez brought bulky jumpers and oversized cardigans back to life as Mabel Mora in the true-crime show Only Murders in the Building and nothing screams winter like the vintage-inspired Fair Isle sweater. The traditional knit sweaters from the Shetland Islands in the UK have been trending for more than a century. Edward VIII was photographed in a Fair Isle jumper in 1921. Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay wore wearing Shetland jumpers when they summited Mount Everest in 1953. Famous Beatles star Paul McCartney was spotted in a Fair Isle jumper on a visit to Shetland in 1970. Princess Diana was snapped in a Fair Isle cardigan in the 1980s, while Emma Watson donned one for her turn as Hermione in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Last Christmas, Kate Middleton was snapped in a festive Fair Isle turtleneck as she added ornaments to a towering Christmas tree.