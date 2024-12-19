Fair Isle jumpers: The centuries-old history of a festive sweater

Janette Budge, a true-blue Shetlander, knitwear designer and tutor, says it’s hard to put a date to the start of Fair Isle knitting. “Hard evidence of stranded knitting was discovered with the Gunnister Man, a body discovered on Shetland mainland in 1951. The body, dating to the late 17th or early 18th century, carried a stranded knitted purse. We don’t know if it was knitted in Shetland or not, but stranded knitting was there," she says. Europe was knitting back in the 15th century, and Shetland was on trade routes with Denmark, Faroe, Germany and Iceland from around 1468. Trade was brisk during the summer months with Shetland knitwear being sold or bartered. Knitting was mostly a task left to the women. The men typically went to sea or mended nets and made wooden items. By the mid-1700s, Fair Isle had made a mark with its distinctive knitwear. Islanders continued to barter homemade woollenwear—caps, stockings, jumpers, scarves—for tea, sugar and brandy.