Why Falguni Shane Peacock chose rising Indian model Bhoomika Yadav for their new campaign

Over decades, Falguni Shane Peacock has always surprised with unexpected touches to their layered couture campaigns. From the streets of New York with cabs zipping past in the background to the scenic Taj Mahal in Agra and the ornate heritage backdrops of Rajasthan, each campaign brings with it a new narrative.
Even the choice of models for their campaigns has been rather off-kilter, ranging from society ladies to global pop stars and supermodels—each casting lends a unique touch to their decidedly high-octane glamorous body of work. For their latest couture campaign shot against the stunning backdrop of Château de Ferrières (an 18th century French château located in Central France) the duo rope in Bhoomika Yadav, one of the most exciting young Indian faces on the international stage today.