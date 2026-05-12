Why Falguni Shane Peacock chose rising Indian model Bhoomika Yadav for their new campaign

Even the choice of models for their campaigns has been rather off-kilter, ranging from society ladies to global pop stars and supermodels—each casting lends a unique touch to their decidedly high-octane glamorous body of work. For their latest couture campaign shot against the stunning backdrop of Château de Ferrières (an 18th century French château located in Central France) the duo rope in Bhoomika Yadav, one of the most exciting young Indian faces on the international stage today.