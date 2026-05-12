Why Falguni Shane Peacock chose rising Indian model Bhoomika Yadav for their new campaign

Over decades, Falguni Shane Peacock has always surprised with unexpected touches to their layered couture campaigns. From the streets of New York with cabs zipping past in the background to the scenic Taj Mahal in Agra and the ornate heritage backdrops of Rajasthan, each campaign brings with it a new narrative.
Over decades, Falguni Shane Peacock has always surprised with unexpected touches to their layered couture campaigns. From the streets of New York with cabs zipping past in the background to the scenic Taj Mahal in Agra and the ornate heritage backdrops of Rajasthan, each campaign brings with it a new narrative.
Even the choice of models for their campaigns has been rather off-kilter, ranging from society ladies to global pop stars and supermodels—each casting lends a unique touch to their decidedly high-octane glamorous body of work. For their latest couture campaign shot against the stunning backdrop of Château de Ferrières (an 18th century French château located in Central France) the duo rope in Bhoomika Yadav, one of the most exciting young Indian faces on the international stage today.
Even the choice of models for their campaigns has been rather off-kilter, ranging from society ladies to global pop stars and supermodels—each casting lends a unique touch to their decidedly high-octane glamorous body of work. For their latest couture campaign shot against the stunning backdrop of Château de Ferrières (an 18th century French château located in Central France) the duo rope in Bhoomika Yadav, one of the most exciting young Indian faces on the international stage today.
Fresh off her growing global presence with Chanel as among the youngest Indian models to walk for the haute couture house, Yadav represents a new generation of Indians making a confident mark globally. Recognising this shift, Falguni Shane Peacock made a conscious decision to feature the 19-year-old from Raipur as the face of their latest campaign aligning with a vision that places India firmly within the global luxury conversation.
Lounge spoke to the designers on sharing their creative canvas with Bhoomika, future plans for the design house and secrets to red carpet dressing.
What made you approach Bhoomika Yadav? How does she embody the brand aesthetic?
Shane: Bhoomika represents a new kind of ‘rooted in India’ talent that is confident, global, and very relevant today. We have always believed in taking Indian couture to an international stage, and she is doing the same in her own space. There is a natural alignment there.
Falguni: She embodies the FSP woman effortlessly—strong, and unapologetically glamorous. At the same time, there is ease and modernity to her which makes the couture feel current, not costume-like. That balance was important for us.
What inspired the mood board of the campaign? How was it working with Bhoomika? Did she have inputs as well?
S: The mood board was built around a sharper, more intimate expression of glamour. We wanted to move away from spectacle and focus on the woman, her attitude, and the craftsmanship up close. It was about controlled drama rather than scale, which came through with her persona on camera.
F: Working with Bhoomika was very organic. She understands fashion and has a strong point of view, which always helps. She brought a certain instinct to the shoot—how she carried the garments, the energy she gave, which added to the final outcome. It felt like a collaboration rather than direction.
The ensembles are characterised by a distinctive FSP DNA. How do you propose these pieces in a 2026 closet in terms of styling?
S: For us, couture today has to feel versatile. The idea is to break the look and make it more personal. A jacket lehnga can be styled with a corset or even worn separately with tailored trousers. It is about mixing the ornate with the minimal. The FSP DNA remains strong, but the styling makes it adaptable to how women want to dress today.
Usually, FSP campaigns are shot in grand locales. This campaign was shot indoors. What was the story behind it?
F: We have done large, destination-led campaigns for years, and they will always be a part of our visual language. But this time, we wanted to bring the focus back to the clothes and the woman wearing them.
S: The beautiful setting at Château de Ferrières allowed us to create a more intimate, editorial mood. It felt more in line with the shift we are making, slightly more refined, slightly more focused, while still keeping the glamour intact.
Feathers and tactile textures have been a main story this season. How do you see them evolving?
F: Texture has always been a big part of our work. With feathers and tactile surfaces, it is about how you use them. Going forward, we see them becoming more directionally integrated into the structure of the garment.
S: It is about movement, lightness, and creating impact without excess. The idea is to make it feel modern rather than overtly dramatic.
FSP has always celebrated an East meets West aesthetic. How do you see your India Modern narrative evolving this season?
F: India Modern for us is constantly evolving. Today, it is less about obvious fusion and more about a mindset. It is about Indian craftsmanship presented in a way that feels global in silhouette, styling, and attitude.
S: This season, the approach is sharper and more edited. The focus is on how the Indian element can exist seamlessly in an international wardrobe.
You’ve dressed the who’s who of Hollywood and Bollywood. Is there a recipe for an internet-breaking red-carpet look?
F: There has been no fixed formula, but there are a few things we have always kept in mind even when designing for Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton and more. The feeling where the couture garment feels authentic to the person wearing it. If confidence is not innate, the look will not land.
S: At the same time, there has to be a strong visual identity—something that stands out instantly, whether it is the silhouette, the texture, or the detailing which results in the glamorous attire. It is a balance between risk and refinement.
What’s the next step for the brand FSP?
F: We are continuing to strengthen our global presence while staying rooted in what we do best - craft and couture. There is a strong focus on building a more contemporary narrative for the brand and also reaching a younger audience.
S: At the same time, we are exploring new categories and expanding our international footprint in a more focused way. The idea is to grow, but with clarity.