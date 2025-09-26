The fall 2025 handbag trends are bringing back the best of 2016 style, but with a sophisticated, structured edge. This season is defined by rich textures, starting with luxurious suede in every shade of brown—from deep, warm oak to plush, red-toned hues.

The biggest story, however, is the return of the “It-bag" attitude. There's a renewed interest in iconic carryalls, spearheaded by the reissue of the boho-chic Chloé Paddington with its signature heavy padlock.

On the other end of the size spectrum, the micro-bag trend evolves into carrying structured mini-cases, like the elegant YSL Vanity Bag. Structure, texture, and a touch of vintage flair make these the must-have silhouettes for the season. Here are some of our bag picks that are worth investing in this fall.