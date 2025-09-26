English
The most influential bag trends of Fall 2025

Ghazal Chengappa 2 min read 26 Sept 2025, 01:00 pm IST
Buttery soft suede offers the same luxurious feel as leather. Paired with rich brown tones and gleaming gold hardware, this Tory Burch Romy suede hobo bag is the one you'll want to tote around all fall. Available online; $495.
The fall 2025 handbag trends are bringing back the best of 2016 style, but with a sophisticated, structured edge. This season is defined by rich textures, starting with luxurious suede in every shade of brown—from deep, warm oak to plush, red-toned hues.

The biggest story, however, is the return of the “It-bag" attitude. There's a renewed interest in iconic carryalls, spearheaded by the reissue of the boho-chic Chloé Paddington with its signature heavy padlock.

On the other end of the size spectrum, the micro-bag trend evolves into carrying structured mini-cases, like the elegant YSL Vanity Bag. Structure, texture, and a touch of vintage flair make these the must-have silhouettes for the season. Here are some of our bag picks that are worth investing in this fall.

ALAÏA Le Teckel Medium Nubuck Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA Le Teckel Medium Nubuck Shoulder Bag

A chic shoulder bag in deep brown calf leather, to pair with knee high boots. Available on Net-a-porter.com; $2,950.

Bottega Veneta Andiamo small intrecciato leather tote
Bottega Veneta Andiamo small intrecciato leather tote

If suede or leather aren't your thing, this chocolatey brown weave patterned bag with gold hardware channels a similar vibe. Available on Net-a-porter.com; $4,700.

Khaite Cate snake-effect leather shoulder bag
Khaite Cate snake-effect leather shoulder bag

Neutral toned snake skin prints are a distinct print to accent your fall outfits. Available on Mytheresa.com; € 4,035.

Chloé Paddington Small leather shoulder bag
Chloé Paddington Small leather shoulder bag

This richly toned bag with chunky gold hardware will pair perfectly with an oxblood gel mani. Available on Mytheresa.com; € 1,590.

Saint Laurent Gaby Micro leather vanity bag
Saint Laurent Gaby Micro leather vanity bag

The micro bag trend evolves into vanity style bags—this one in a rich olive-esque shade is a stand out fall choice. Available on mytheresa.com; €830.

Valentino Garavani Medium studded leather shoulder bag
Valentino Garavani Medium studded leather shoulder bag

Studded bags are still having a moment. This Valentino number with dual toned hardware glossy leather is perfect for those who prefer to colour coordinate on the greyscale. Available on Mytheresa.com; €1,935.

The Row Bindle Small suede tote bag
The Row Bindle Small suede tote bag

This slouchy Row tote in black suede to channel the late twenties Olsen twins era. Available on Mytheresa.com; €895.

Bottega Veneta Bang Bang Small leather vanity bag
Bottega Veneta Bang Bang Small leather vanity bag

Bottega's take on the vanity bag with their classic weave and this gorgeous shade of burgundy. Available on Mytheresa.com; €1,935.

