The fall 2025 handbag trends are bringing back the best of 2016 style, but with a sophisticated, structured edge. This season is defined by rich textures, starting with luxurious suede in every shade of brown—from deep, warm oak to plush, red-toned hues.
The biggest story, however, is the return of the “It-bag" attitude. There's a renewed interest in iconic carryalls, spearheaded by the reissue of the boho-chic Chloé Paddington with its signature heavy padlock.
On the other end of the size spectrum, the micro-bag trend evolves into carrying structured mini-cases, like the elegant YSL Vanity Bag. Structure, texture, and a touch of vintage flair make these the must-have silhouettes for the season. Here are some of our bag picks that are worth investing in this fall.
A chic shoulder bag in deep brown calf leather, to pair with knee high boots. Available on Net-a-porter.com; $2,950.
If suede or leather aren't your thing, this chocolatey brown weave patterned bag with gold hardware channels a similar vibe. Available on Net-a-porter.com; $4,700.
Neutral toned snake skin prints are a distinct print to accent your fall outfits. Available on Mytheresa.com; € 4,035.
This richly toned bag with chunky gold hardware will pair perfectly with an oxblood gel mani. Available on Mytheresa.com; € 1,590.
The micro bag trend evolves into vanity style bags—this one in a rich olive-esque shade is a stand out fall choice. Available on mytheresa.com; €830.
Studded bags are still having a moment. This Valentino number with dual toned hardware glossy leather is perfect for those who prefer to colour coordinate on the greyscale. Available on Mytheresa.com; €1,935.
This slouchy Row tote in black suede to channel the late twenties Olsen twins era. Available on Mytheresa.com; €895.
Bottega's take on the vanity bag with their classic weave and this gorgeous shade of burgundy. Available on Mytheresa.com; €1,935.