A curated edit where fashion meets art

Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran
3 min read1 May 2026, 03:15 PM IST
logo
Judith Leiber Peony Flame Handbag
Summary
As the Met Gala returns on May 4, Lounge presents a curated edit of outfits and accessories inspired by this year’s theme: Fashion Is Art

Is there anyone who doesn't know that Monday, May 4, is Met Gala? Social media and conversations everywhere are awash about the annual fashion gala that has, in the last few years, turned into a global spectacle that's impossible to ignore or replicate. As is custom, the gala's theme this year is “Costume Art” that places focus on the "centrality of the dressed body".

The dress code for the event being chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour, along with honorary chairs Jeff and Lauren Bezos, is “Fashion Is Art”. A theme so wide-ranging, it could translate into ensembles inspired by iconic artworks and artists, or whose very form reads as wearable art. As the red carpet rolls out at the Met Museum on Monday evening (early Tuesday hours in India), you can expect to see some of the world's biggest celebrities emerge in looks that may inspire awe, confusion, or simply leave you wordless.

As fashion enthusiasts get ready to sharpen their claws and commentary, Lounge presents a curated edit inspired by the theme.

From dresses to bags and shoes, featured here are pieces that blur the line between fashion and art.

Also Read | Your guide to balletcore fashion

FLORAL GLORY

Like a painting in bloom, this Judith Leiber crystal handbag is awash in gradient shades of red – from fiery red to delicate coral – that mimic the Peony flower, with a luminous centre rendered in shades of glistening gold. Meticulously encrusted and jewel-like in its finish, it blurs the line between accessory and objet d’art. Available on Judithleiber.com; 6.19 lakh.

View full Image
Gaurav Gupta The Bordeaux Volute Corset Gown.

SHAPE SHIFTER

With its sharply corseted bodice and fluid sculpting, this Gaurav Gupta dress can feel like a contemporary sculpture. Known for pushing the boundaries of couture, the label turns fabric into form, making the garment as much about structure as spectacle. Available on Gauravguptastudio.com; 8 lakh.

View full Image
Moschino Printed Trouser

BRUSH STROKES

This five-pocket trouser in stretch cotton bull features an all-over painted-effect print that mimics bold brushstrokes, bringing the spontaneity of the canvas into everyday dressing. Available on Moschino.com; 76,659.

View full Image
Jean Paul Gaultier ‘The Body Map’ Top

BODY LINE

The human form becomes the artwork in this multicoloured top featuring the label’s signature “Body Map” print. With its graphic lines tracing the contours of the body, the piece transforms anatomy into a striking visual language. Available on Fashion.jeanpaulgaultier.com; 49,995.

View full Image
Iris Van Herpen Sensory Seas Belt

SHARP AND STRUCTURED

Inspired by tidal flows to shifting dunes—this corset belt is sculpted with precision using pioneering laser-cutting techniques. Architectural and intricate, it reflects the designer’s signature fusion of technology, craft and art. Available on Irisvanherpen.com; 1.10 lakh.

Also Read | This style edit is inspired by summer creatures
View full Image
Mugler Black Sculptural Dress

BOLD MOULD

A study in form, this off-shoulder Mugler dress in bonded wool sculpts the body with architectural precision, its open back and clean lines lending it a distinctly sculptural edge. Available on Fashion.mugler.com; 4.09 lakh.

View full Image
Loewe Origami Flap Back Pumps

PAPER PLANES

Rendered in a vivid sunshine yellow, these open-back pumps use seamless construction and origami-like folds to transform footwear into sculptural forms that feel worthy of display. Available on Loewe.com; 1.59 lakh

View full Image
Dareaab Garden of Paradise Long Cape

GRAND THREADS

Like a garden rendered in thread, this pure georgette cape features intricate resham embroidery that elevates craftsmanship into art. Fluid yet richly detailed, it celebrates human creativity and skill that turns fabric into a canvas. Available on Dareaab.com; price on request.

Also Read | Ideas for wearing sheer summer fashion

About the Author

Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran is National Writer with Mint Lounge. Beginning her career in late 2008 in Bangalore Mirror, she holds close to 17 years of experience as a lifestyle journalist. Her previous stints at erstwhile English newspaper Daily News and Analysis (DNA) and The Times of India, both in Bengaluru, saw her covering diverse lifestyle beats such as art, music, theatre, films, fashion and food and beverage. Having met a cohort of well-known personalities, she cherishes her interviews with Academy Award-winning music director AR Rahman, playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler), writer Suketu Mehta and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Vijay Seshadri. At Mint Lounge, she co-edits the wellness beat and contributes regularly to the fashion section. While she particularly enjoys conducting deeply reported interviews and writing profiles, she is equally drawn to uncovering offbeat trends and patterns that lead to compelling stories. Her experience in journalism has also brought in opportunities to moderate sessions at the Times of India Lit Fest, She The People Women’s Festival and the Bengaluru Poetry Festival. She also enjoys mentoring students of journalism and has delivered guest lectures at Christ University, Bengaluru.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.