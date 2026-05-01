A curated edit where fashion meets art

Is there anyone who doesn't know that Monday, May 4, is Met Gala? Social media and conversations everywhere are awash about the annual fashion gala that has, in the last few years, turned into a global spectacle that's impossible to ignore or replicate. As is custom, the gala's theme this year is “Costume Art” that places focus on the "centrality of the dressed body".
The dress code for the event being chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour, along with honorary chairs Jeff and Lauren Bezos, is “Fashion Is Art”. A theme so wide-ranging, it could translate into ensembles inspired by iconic artworks and artists, or whose very form reads as wearable art. As the red carpet rolls out at the Met Museum on Monday evening (early Tuesday hours in India), you can expect to see some of the world's biggest celebrities emerge in looks that may inspire awe, confusion, or simply leave you wordless.
As fashion enthusiasts get ready to sharpen their claws and commentary, Lounge presents a curated edit inspired by the theme.