A curated edit where fashion meets art

Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran is National Writer with Mint Lounge. Beginning her career in late 2008 in Bangalore Mirror, she holds close to 17 years of experience as a lifestyle journalist. Her previous stints at erstwhile English newspaper Daily News and Analysis (DNA) and The Times of India, both in Bengaluru, saw her covering diverse lifestyle beats such as art, music, theatre, films, fashion and food and beverage. Having met a cohort of well-known personalities, she cherishes her interviews with Academy Award-winning music director AR Rahman, playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler), writer Suketu Mehta and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Vijay Seshadri. At Mint Lounge, she co-edits the wellness beat and contributes regularly to the fashion section. While she particularly enjoys conducting deeply reported interviews and writing profiles, she is equally drawn to uncovering offbeat trends and patterns that lead to compelling stories. Her experience in journalism has also brought in opportunities to moderate sessions at the Times of India Lit Fest, She The People Women’s Festival and the Bengaluru Poetry Festival. She also enjoys mentoring students of journalism and has delivered guest lectures at Christ University, Bengaluru.