A curated edit where fashion meets art

Is there anyone who doesn't know that Monday, May 4, is Met Gala? Social media and conversations everywhere are awash about the annual fashion gala that has, in the last few years, turned into a global spectacle that's impossible to ignore or replicate. As is custom, the gala's theme this year is “Costume Art” that places focus on the "centrality of the dressed body".
Is there anyone who doesn't know that Monday, May 4, is Met Gala? Social media and conversations everywhere are awash about the annual fashion gala that has, in the last few years, turned into a global spectacle that's impossible to ignore or replicate. As is custom, the gala's theme this year is “Costume Art” that places focus on the "centrality of the dressed body".
The dress code for the event being chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour, along with honorary chairs Jeff and Lauren Bezos, is “Fashion Is Art”. A theme so wide-ranging, it could translate into ensembles inspired by iconic artworks and artists, or whose very form reads as wearable art. As the red carpet rolls out at the Met Museum on Monday evening (early Tuesday hours in India), you can expect to see some of the world's biggest celebrities emerge in looks that may inspire awe, confusion, or simply leave you wordless.
The dress code for the event being chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour, along with honorary chairs Jeff and Lauren Bezos, is “Fashion Is Art”. A theme so wide-ranging, it could translate into ensembles inspired by iconic artworks and artists, or whose very form reads as wearable art. As the red carpet rolls out at the Met Museum on Monday evening (early Tuesday hours in India), you can expect to see some of the world's biggest celebrities emerge in looks that may inspire awe, confusion, or simply leave you wordless.
As fashion enthusiasts get ready to sharpen their claws and commentary, Lounge presents a curated edit inspired by the theme.
From dresses to bags and shoes, featured here are pieces that blur the line between fashion and art.
FLORAL GLORY
Like a painting in bloom, this Judith Leiber crystal handbag is awash in gradient shades of red – from fiery red to delicate coral – that mimic the Peony flower, with a luminous centre rendered in shades of glistening gold. Meticulously encrusted and jewel-like in its finish, it blurs the line between accessory and objet d’art. Available on Judithleiber.com; ₹6.19 lakh.
SHAPE SHIFTER
With its sharply corseted bodice and fluid sculpting, this Gaurav Gupta dress can feel like a contemporary sculpture. Known for pushing the boundaries of couture, the label turns fabric into form, making the garment as much about structure as spectacle. Available on Gauravguptastudio.com; ₹8 lakh.
BRUSH STROKES
This five-pocket trouser in stretch cotton bull features an all-over painted-effect print that mimics bold brushstrokes, bringing the spontaneity of the canvas into everyday dressing. Available on Moschino.com; ₹76,659.
BODY LINE
The human form becomes the artwork in this multicoloured top featuring the label’s signature “Body Map” print. With its graphic lines tracing the contours of the body, the piece transforms anatomy into a striking visual language. Available on Fashion.jeanpaulgaultier.com; ₹49,995.
SHARP AND STRUCTURED
Inspired by tidal flows to shifting dunes—this corset belt is sculpted with precision using pioneering laser-cutting techniques. Architectural and intricate, it reflects the designer’s signature fusion of technology, craft and art. Available on Irisvanherpen.com; ₹1.10 lakh.
BOLD MOULD
A study in form, this off-shoulder Mugler dress in bonded wool sculpts the body with architectural precision, its open back and clean lines lending it a distinctly sculptural edge. Available on Fashion.mugler.com; ₹4.09 lakh.
PAPER PLANES
Rendered in a vivid sunshine yellow, these open-back pumps use seamless construction and origami-like folds to transform footwear into sculptural forms that feel worthy of display. Available on Loewe.com; ₹1.59 lakh
GRAND THREADS
Like a garden rendered in thread, this pure georgette cape features intricate resham embroidery that elevates craftsmanship into art. Fluid yet richly detailed, it celebrates human creativity and skill that turns fabric into a canvas. Available on Dareaab.com; price on request.