Fashion that celebrates the child in you

Who says getting dressed has to be a serious business? Fashion, after all, is meant to be fun. With India celebrating Children's Day on 14 November, we turn our attention to clothes and accessories that celebrate the child in all of us. Think pieces that tap into childhood nostalgia and bring a sense of play, colour and imagination to the everyday wardrobe.
From whimsical motifs and oversized embellishments to unexpected shapes and accessories that double up as games, these are pieces that invite you to experiment with your personal style.
There is something refreshing about fashion that doesn't take itself too seriously, reminding us that growing up needn't mean growing out of play. Designers are embracing this spirit, too, with butterflies and bugs appearing on shirts and dresses, and quirky bags taking the shape of everything from pineapples to roller skates. Fragrances are joining in, with playful packaging and collaborations with artists.
This isn't about dressing like a child or embracing novelty for its own sake. It's about holding on to the freedom to experiment with clothes, accessories and colour without worrying too much about whether they match or make sense. These finds are a reminder that fashion can be a source of amusement as much as self-expression.