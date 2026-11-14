Fashion that celebrates the child in you

Who says getting dressed has to be a serious business? Fashion, after all, is meant to be fun. With India celebrating Children's Day on 14 November, we turn our attention to clothes and accessories that celebrate the child in all of us. Think pieces that tap into childhood nostalgia and bring a sense of play, colour and imagination to the everyday wardrobe.
Who says getting dressed has to be a serious business? Fashion, after all, is meant to be fun. With India celebrating Children's Day on 14 November, we turn our attention to clothes and accessories that celebrate the child in all of us. Think pieces that tap into childhood nostalgia and bring a sense of play, colour and imagination to the everyday wardrobe.
From whimsical motifs and oversized embellishments to unexpected shapes and accessories that double up as games, these are pieces that invite you to experiment with your personal style.
From whimsical motifs and oversized embellishments to unexpected shapes and accessories that double up as games, these are pieces that invite you to experiment with your personal style.
There is something refreshing about fashion that doesn't take itself too seriously, reminding us that growing up needn't mean growing out of play. Designers are embracing this spirit, too, with butterflies and bugs appearing on shirts and dresses, and quirky bags taking the shape of everything from pineapples to roller skates. Fragrances are joining in, with playful packaging and collaborations with artists.
This isn't about dressing like a child or embracing novelty for its own sake. It's about holding on to the freedom to experiment with clothes, accessories and colour without worrying too much about whether they match or make sense. These finds are a reminder that fashion can be a source of amusement as much as self-expression.
RAINBOW COLOURS
Rolex Day-Date 36 Emoji Puzzle
A 36mm gold case meets a dial dotted with a puzzle and emojis, giving traditional luxury a twist. Available in stores; price on request.
GAME ON
A printed scarf that can elevate any outfit and also doubles up as a Ludo board. Available on Bimbaylola.com; ₹9,500.
COUTURE BUG
A silk-lace dress with wing-like detail on the shoulders and embroidered bug motifs below the waist. Available in stores; price on request.
BUTTERFLY EFFECT
Who says spring has to wait? This shirt, with 3D butterflies, brings a pop of colour to winter dressing. Available on Farfetch.com; $2,910.
VA VA VROOM
Never learnt to roller-skate? You can still make an entrance with this sparkling skate-shaped bag. Available on Judithleiber.com; $7,795.
ART ATTACK
An ode to childhood wall scribbles, these leather shoes bring back the joy of making a mess (before the parents find out). Available in stores and online; $950.
BOTTLED JOY
Banana and jasmine notes come together in this fragrance, made sweeter by Takashi Murakami’s artwork. Available in stores; $130.
WILD THINGS
A giraffe pendant and colourful beads come together in a playful take on colour-blocking. Available in stores and online; ₹2,050.