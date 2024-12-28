Do fashion collaborations give both brands an edge?
SummaryAs more international brands look to partner with Indian creatives, a closer look at what will make these mergers truly meaningful
If there’s one fashion trend that’s here to stay, it is that of fashion collaborations—when two brands, usually one larger than the other, come together to create a limited-edition product or a capsule collection. The idea isn’t new and can be traced back to when legendary designer Elsa Schiaparelli teamed up with surrealist artist Salvador Dalí in the 1930s, creating pieces like the Lobster Dress, but the constant fusion of often different aesthetics pushes the boundaries of fashion. Like the iconic 2004 Karl Lagerfeld x H&M collaboration that popularised the collab trend.
Among the first Indian designers to partner with an international brand was Manish Arora, who worked with Reebok in 2004. The result was a perfect marriage of high fashion and high-performance athletic wear, ensuring the international fashion industry took note of Arora’s exuberance. “These partnerships offer an edge they can’t get with their mainstay lines," says celebrity stylist, costume designer and creative director Anaita Shroff Adajania. “Collaborations allow them to experiment, to loosen up, to have a little fun with their design language. And that’s what makes them so vibrant and appealing."