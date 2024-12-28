Do fashion collaborations give both brands an edge?

If there’s one fashion trend that’s here to stay, it is that of fashion collaborations—when two brands, usually one larger than the other, come together to create a limited-edition product or a capsule collection. The idea isn’t new and can be traced back to when legendary designer Elsa Schiaparelli teamed up with surrealist artist Salvador Dalí in the 1930s, creating pieces like the Lobster Dress, but the constant fusion of often different aesthetics pushes the boundaries of fashion. Like the iconic 2004 Karl Lagerfeld x H&M collaboration that popularised the collab trend.