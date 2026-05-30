What fashion gets wrong about craft

At the same time, it would be reductive to dismiss concerns about cultural use altogether. Cultural forms are not neutral; they are embedded in systems of knowledge, labour and value that are unevenly recognised and compensated. The question is not whether design draws from these systems—it always has—but how it does so. There is a meaningful distinction between extraction and participation: between taking a form and disengaging it from its context, and working in ways that acknowledge or sustain the systems from which it originates.