What fashion gets wrong about craft

In recent years, conversations around fashion and design have begun to circle a familiar question. When global brands draw from recognisable visual traditions, what, exactly, are they taking, and from whom?
The language that emerges in response is often one of ownership. Terms such as appropriation, misuse and extraction suggest that patterns, techniques and styles can be claimed in ways that extend beyond the boundaries of law. Yet this raises a more difficult question: what, precisely, can be owned?
In legal terms, the answer is relatively clear. Copyright protects specific expressions; trademarks, identity and origin. Outside these frameworks, ownership becomes harder to define. Aesthetic languages, patterns, motifs, techniques, rarely belong neatly to individuals, communities or nations. They move across time and geography, shaped by exchange, adaptation and reinterpretation. To treat them as collective property in a general sense is to impose a legal logic on a cultural reality that does not quite conform to it.
This does not mean that all borrowing is unproblematic. But it does suggest that the terms of the debate require greater precision. In many recent cases, several claims are made at once: that a design is inauthentic because it is industrially produced; that it is exploitative because it draws from a cultural source; and that it is troubling because of its price. These are distinct arguments, though they are often folded into one.
The question of technique is the most straightforward. A textile produced through industrial printing is not the same as one made through labour-intensive processes such as tie-dyeing, handblock printing or other manual methods. But unless a product claims a specific method of making, the distinction is one of translation rather than deception. Design has always moved between materials and processes, carrying ideas across different forms of making.