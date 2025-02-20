What will it take to be the next big fashion designer in the AI era?
SummaryTo build the next generation of creative leaders, design schools will have to rethink their curriculum and find ways to bridge traditional crafts with tech innovation
With top international design labels implementing digital technology faster than ever before, it appears the evolution of the fashion industry has already started. Design education, however, is still at the bottom of the canyon and moving horizontally instead of vertically.
The traditional models that have not yet fully adopted the digital revolution are the ones that prevail in design schools. The task that we need to tackle is to design a curriculum that, on the one hand, is progressive and, on the other, combines the skills of the past with the power of artificial intelligence (AI).