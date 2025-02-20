What will it take to be the next big fashion designer in the AI era?

Design institutions globally require rethinking their pedagogical tactics for students to be ready for an industry that changes as they study. The surge of innovation in AI-powered design tools, as well as the introduction of 3D printing and biomaterials, has changed the designer's work of imagining and making. Still, a great number of universities still use conventional teaching approaches, making technology a decorative element rather than a significant part of their program. One of the fundamental and initial steps in the process of modernising design teaching is to go beyond the research formats that Google directs. While search engines help access large amounts of information, it is crucial to provide students with alternative research tools that are specially designed and programmed for the acquisition of design intelligence.