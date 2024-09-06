Why fashion designers are turning into home decorators
SummaryAs consumers get conscious about their living space, fashion designers are finding an opportunity in home furnishing
When Anju Modi started on her first-ever sketch for a carpet two years ago, she wanted it “to be subtle yet grand". Known for using bright shades in her clothing, the couturier wanted the carpets to be in muted shades to “blend in with the highly stylised homes of today". Last week, after three decades of establishing a textile-forward eponymous fashion brand, Modi made her debut in home décor with a line of carpets as part of a collaboration with Obeetee Carpets.