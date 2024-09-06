Why fashion designers are turning into home decorators

Also read: Why fashion loves influencers

Back home, only a handful of players had their eye on the living space. J.J. Valaya was among them. In 1996, when the Indian fashion industry was finding its feet, Valaya decided to open a home space in Delhi’s Chhatarpur farms, which had a café, an art gallery, a florist, a section dedicated to his clothes and another that showcased curated furniture. “After 15 years, in 2011, we started expanding our (home décor) offering and doing tapestries," he says, over the phone. “We, designers, are always researching and experimenting, so getting into home furnishings is really a natural extension for us. Having said that, the industry, in general, is opening up only now in a big way. Any serious (fashion) player will eventually become a lifestyle brand." Today, Valaya Home is inside Delhi’s JW Marriott hotel, where the designer offers in-house designed furniture as well as art.