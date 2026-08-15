How fashion designers are reimagining hotel and bar uniforms

Designer Pranav Kirti, who runs the ready-to-wear label HEUMN, recently collaborated with Delhi cocktail bar Sidecar on a limited-edition apron, created around its upcoming “Sidecar ke Kalakar” menu that treats workwear almost like a fashion object. Rather than a conventional apron, Kirti designed a hybrid silhouette somewhere between an overshirt and an apron in different weights of cotton, which can be layered and styled in different ways. Its unique detail is an image of Sidecar’s bartenders, created during a photoshoot at the bar and printed on the apron. “The people who are behind this artistry should be the face of this,” says Kirti. These pieces will be set aside for bartenders to use in house as well as during international travel for bar takeovers, with some eventually available for guests to buy through Sidecar.