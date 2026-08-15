How fashion designers are reimagining hotel and bar uniforms

When designer Payal Jain was brought in to design the uniforms for The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, she wasn’t just asked to make the staff look the part. She had to figure out what people in the 350-year-old palace hotel could wear to work in the Bundelkhand heat that would also survive hundreds of washes while representing the property.
That is a very different brief from designing a fashion collection but Jain has been doing it for more than three decades. Hospitality has long been a separate vertical of her business, and she has designed for The Oberoi, Four Seasons and other hotels across the world.
At Rajgarh, she started with the palace itself: its arches, domes, sandstone walls and Bundelkhand history became references for patterns, prints and embroidery. Long tunics, layered jackets, kurtas and panelled skirts were worked in ivory, beige and muted gold, with details such as dome motifs and buttons bearing the Rajgarh seal. But the uniforms also had to work for the people wearing them. A couture garment can be designed around one body; a hotel uniform has to accommodate different heights, shapes and skin tones, withstand repeated laundering and allow for long hours of movement.