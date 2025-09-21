How designer Vivek Karunakaran uses fashion to break traditional stereotypes

More importantly, we are creating this platform for these people and their craft to be celebrated with one core intent… and that is not to create a reel or a story to to get it written in the paper. The intent is to ensure that it creates a transaction, a sale. It is about ensuring their ‘Roti, Kapda, Makan’. Because only if you have your ‘Roti, Kapda, Makan’ resolved will you be able to kind of have the mind space to think of the next collection, to be able to invest in a new thought, a new idea. I hope and believe that Adayalam becomes a movement where we are able to travel with people, travel with the craft, share it with people and see how we all can support each other.