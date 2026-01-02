Wear shoots and leaves: A fashion edit inspired by botanicals

Botanicals have long inspired fashion designers to craft collections rich with blooms, leaves, vines and trees – represented either as abstract prints, intricate embroideries, appliques or sculptural extensions. Considered symbols of femininity, rebellion and romance in the 20th century, botanicals today reflect fashion that is more intentional and slow. As elaborate three-dimensional couture outfits such as designer Matthieu Blazy's or designer Rahul Mishra's prove, nature holds a bounty of stories waiting to be woven on fabric. This year, as consumers seek longevity and meaning in what they buy, botanicals, with their cyclical symbolism and universal appeal, are going to be an enduring trend. And Lounge's fashion edit for the week shows you how to nail the ‘green’ look naturally.

EAR CANDY



Handcrafted from a mixed metal base of brass, copper and silver, this sculptural earcuff from label Kavya Potluri unfurls into an intricate arrangement of leaves and flowers. The organic detailing and artisanal finish lend it a quietly dramatic presence. Available on Kavyapotluri.com; ₹28,000 for one piece.

View full Image Brown Checkers Bloom Shirt.

CHECKERED MATE Tailored from brown raw silk, this relaxed-fit shirt features a stand collar and front placket. We love the unique checkered print that adds depth while the overlapping botanical motif brings a contemporary softness to the overall look. Available on Houseofmasaba.com; ₹16,000.

View full Image Le Sunset Palm Free Fall Pendant Necklace

HANGING PALM Inspired by the leaf of the Royal Palm, the dangling pendant is crafted using multi-sized tanzanite cushion-cut crystals and cubic zircon and is held together by a chain with a 22 karat rose gold finish. A show-stopping, as-bright-as-a chandelier necklace, it would make for a great addition in a bridal trousseau. Available on Outhouse-jewellery.com; ₹21,000.

View full Image Saaksha & Kinni 'Kathy' Dress

DRAPED IN DAISIES Rendered in green and purple tones, this micro-pleated kaftan dress from label Saaksha & Kinni features an off-shoulder trail and an all-over daisy print. Fluid pleats and a relaxed drape lend it a figure-hugging silhouette that enables easy movement. If you are one for experiments, this dress would make for a great alternative to a traditional sari. Available on Saakshakinni.com; ₹27,500.

View full Image Cult Gaia ‘Florence’ Clutch

A CALLA IN HAND Is it a vase? Is it a clutch? Or is it an object of art? Blurring the line between accessory and objet d’art, this marbled acrylic clutch doubles as a sculptural vase adorned with handmade Calla flowers. The clutch comes with a hinge opening and magnetic closure and has enough space to accommodate a lipstick and a pen. While an iPhone won't fit into it, you could make a statement out of carrying your own flowers! Available on Cultgaia.com; ₹46,600.

View full Image Degradé Foxglove Cotton Poplin Dress

BLOOM IN BLUE Crafted from sky-blue cotton poplin, this dress features a foxglove print that gradually blooms from hem to bodice. The realistic print makes the dress resemble a painting, no less – proof that botanicals will never go out of fashion. Defined by an open back with a trailing self-tie adorned in the same florals, the dress is defined by its structured pleats. Available on Oscardelarenta.com; ₹3.47 lakhs.

View full Image Dries Van Noten Men’s Pleated Pants.

PLANT-BASED ART These loose-fit, wide-legged men's pants are designed with an elasticated waistband and practical side slit pockets. The standout Chiné Thistle print adds an artistic, botanical layer to the fluid silhouette. Available on Driesvannoten.com; ₹1.69 lakh.

View full Image L’Objet Fern Bowl

TAKE IT OR LEAF IT Part of the label’s Fern Collection, this stainless steel bowl is adorned with a hand-sculpted, gold-plated fern leaf motif. Equal parts functional object and decorative accent, it brings a refined botanical touch to the table. Available on Eu.l-objet.com; ₹1.89 lakh.

