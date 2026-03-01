A colour-drenched edit of fashion for Holi

At the onset of the year, one prediction rang loud and clear: colours would be back big time. The world, it seemed, had tired of beiges and muted colours and the minimalist code. Collections at London Fashion Week have only reinforced that forecast. Amidst a line of monochromatic blacks and whites, ensembles in bright blues and neon-tinged pinks cut through, proving that the months ahead would be anything but subdued in personal fashion.

Adding weight to this statements is the forecast from the Pantone Color Institute for colours that will dominate the autumn-winter season. So, alongside Cloud Dancer white, the palette spans earthy browns (Arabian Spice) and greens (Burnt Olive); vibrant pinks (Festival Fuchsia); bright, green-infused yellows (Acacia), and bold blues (All Aboard). This is a palette that exudes pure joie de vivre. And “joie de vivre” is one of the best ways to describe the festival of Holi. Synonymous with vibrancy and collective joy, it's offers us the perfect occasion to embrace fashion that's expressive and unapologetically colourful.

Sticking with the theme, Lounge's compilation this week showcases fashion drenched in 2026's resplendent hues. Take your cues and step out for a happy, stylish Holi!

BLUE BLAZING This women’s leather bag from Balenciaga comes in a traffic-stopping shade of blue cyan. Equipped with hand braided handles, adjustable and removable shoulder straps and brass hardware, it makes a bold case for saturated accessories. Available on Balenciaga.com; ₹2.31 lakh.

View full Image Anushka Khanna Green Gharara Set

GO RAH-RAH Talk about festive dressing dialled up with unapologetic colour play! This ensemble from label Anushka Khanna features a dark green leheriya handkerchief kurta that's paired with an high-impact parrot green embroidered gharara. To take the colour play a few notches higher, pair it with a purple or orange organza stole. Available on Elahe.in; ₹52,000.

View full Image Louis Vuitton Damier Jacquard Crewneck T-shirt

PURPLE PATCH This short-sleeved cotton crew neck from Louis Vuitton reinterprets the house’s iconic Damier motif in a richly textured allover knit. Cast in deep seasonal purple, it’s an effortless way to introduce a jewel tone into a men’s wardrobe. Available on In.louisvuitton.com; ₹1.09 lakh.

View full Image Tom Ford Silk Halterneck Evening Dress

PRETTY PLISSÉ Crafted from plissé silk crepe de chine in a brilliant royal blue, this halterneck gown from Tom Ford exudes minimalist sensuality. While the high-low hemline aids in movement, the pleated detailing amplifies the brilliance of the stunning hue. Available on Tomfordfashion.com; ₹9.26 lakh.

View full Image Bode Chartreuse Jungle Shirt

VIBE WILDLY This men’s shirt from Bode is crafted from deadstock yardage and elevated with hand-mending throughout. Rendered in 2026’s headline-making shade of chartreuse, it's a beautiful canvas where craft meets an au courant trend. Available on Bode.com; ₹57,800.

View full Image Hermès Cheval Surprise Scarf

SPLASHED OUT Crafted from silk twill with impeccably hand-rolled edges, this double-face scarf from Hermès showcases vivid orange and terracotta motifs on both sides. A beautiful play of duality, wear it the way you want – along with a simple black top or a contrasting green dress. Available on Hermes.com; ₹72,711.

View full Image Capisvirleo ‘Amala’ Skirt

FUCHSIA DREAMS 2026 invites you to embrace blinding pinks with abandon. Our pick is this habutai silk skirt featuring a tie-dye base of peach, rust and fuchsia, punctuated with an appliqué-embroidered jute panel. Style it with a fitted fuchsia shirt for a trippy monochromatic moment. Available on Capisvirleo.com; ₹24,000.

View full Image Diosa Paris Purple Stone Ring

FINGER WRAP Set in rose gold-toned sterling silver, the jewel’s semi-precious amethyst stone makes it an instant focal point. Studded with lustrous pearls, and Swarovski zirconia, this piece delivers a grand, high-impact statement in a snap. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹50,985.

View full Image Valentino Garavani Royal 65 Leather Mules

HEART AWAY Set on 65mm heels, these Valentino Garavani mules are crafted from rainbow-hued leather and crowned with a VLogo-detailed heart motif. Polished yet playful, we love the shoes as they deliver a spectrum of colour in one smooth step. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹91, 273.

