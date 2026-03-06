A resplendent edit of fashion in gold

One of the standout sights at the Autumn/Winter 2026 shows during Milan Fashion Week was a model at the Gucci runway walking out in a radiant gold dress. Elsewhere too, designers like Dhruv Kapoor leaned into the metallic hue. In a year that's big on 80s maximalism—think big shoulders and bold colours—2026 is also the moment to channel your inner Bappi Lahiri and infuse your wardrobe with a touch of gold-tinted attitude. Lounge’s compilation this week shows you how to own the luminous shade without breaking a sweat.

Advertisement

TIP TAP TOE Sitting on 10cm heels, these elegant pumps are sculpted in Jimmy Choo lace. A gold-tone metal toe cap embroidered with delicate lace detailing elevates the silhouette, as if to show that sometimes ‘less is more’. Available on Row.jimmychoo.com; ₹1.43 lakh.

Also Read | Your style guide to looking effortlessly cool for brunch

Nirmooha Midnight Majesty Set

RAZZLE-DAZZLE Donning a gold-coloured outfit doesn't mean that you've got to be covered in the opulent colour from head to toe. An ensemble flecked with it can work just as well. Much like this ensemble in midnight-blue from label Nirmooha, which pairs a velvet mesh vest with a sharply tailored jacket embroidered with shimmering gold embellishments. Paired with matching tailored trousers, it oozes just the right amount of panache. Available on Nirmohafashionhouse.com; ₹95,200.

Saint Laurent ‘Cassandre’ Cabochon Bangles

CUFF PARADE Rendered in a hammered gold-tone finish, this set of three bangles from Saint Laurent makes a striking stacked statement. Each piece is detailed with the House’s iconic “Cassandre” logo and accented with bezel-set cabochons. Accessorise them with an evening gown in a bright primary colour and go va-va-voom. Available on Ysl.com; ₹1.62 lakh.

Cult Gaia ‘Morgan’ Crochet Gown

MERMAID IN GOLD Crafted from shimmering hand-crocheted golden yarn, this floor-length gown makes for an ethereal vision. Designed with a fitted bodice and sheer fringe skirt, it's screaming “Fit for an award night!” Available on Cultgaia.com; ₹2.49 lakh.

Marie Lichtenberg ‘Grain D’or’ Gold Necklace.

GLOW PEARLS Handcrafted using chunky 18-karat gold spheres, this necklace from label Marie Lichtenberg is bold and impossible to ignore. Featuring a lobster clasp at both ends that allows you the flexibility to play with its length, the design is versatile enough to go with a formal outfit and evening partywear. Available on Marielichtenberg.com; ₹36.17 lakh.

Advertisement

Also Read | A curation of horse-inspired luxury fashion

431-88 Metallic 2.0 Sari with Milkyway Crossover Top and Wave Cape

CAPE SUPREME The classic sari silhouette gets a modern flourish in this 431-88 design that plays with shades of gold. The set features a lightweight sari, a blouse with a sexy cut-out back detail and the stunning wave cape. We'd wear it every time we wanted to feel like a super woman. Available on 431-88.com; ₹94,400.

Bao Bao Issey Miyake Gold Platinum Tote

JOIN THE DOTS This unisex tote bag is defined by the label’s instantly recognisable triangular vinyl appliqués that cover the entire surface. Designed with adjustable twin carry handles, the tote is a neat blend of metallic sheen and everyday functionality. Available on Ssense.com; ₹1.05 lakh.

Versace Leather Belt

BUCKLE UP Crafted from brown leather, this belt draws the eye with its antique-inspired golden buckle. Engraved with a sunray motif and set with a coloured glass stone, the statement hardware adds a vintage flourish to the classic accessory. Available on Versace.com; ₹2.07 lakh.

Advertisement

Also Read | Wear shoots and leaves: A fashion edit inspired by botanicals

About the Author Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran Mahalakshmi is a National Writer with the Mint Lounge team. Music, food and lifestyle are some of the subjects she writes about. She is also the edito...Read More ✕ Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran Mahalakshmi is a National Writer with the Mint Lounge team. Music, food and lifestyle are some of the subjects she writes about. She is also the editor of the Wellness section. Mahalakshmi has 15 years of experience as a features journalist.