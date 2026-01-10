This primary colour fashion edit will have you seeing red, blue and yellow

Long before ideas like Pantone’s Colour of the Year and micro-palettes became annual rituals, fashion designers frequently turned to the primary colours of red, yellow and blue. Bold and arresting, these hues inspired concepts such as colour blocking, allowing clothes to make statements through colour alone. Yves Saint Laurent’s landmark Mondrian dresses of the 1960s remain a defining example, where primary colours became structure rather than mere embellishment.

Over the decades, red, yellow and blue have resurfaced across fashion eras—from the power suits and dresses of the 1980s to the statement accessories of the 1990s, and later through the rise of sportswear and streetwear in the 2000s. Today, in a landscape defined by visual overload and fast-moving trend cycles, designers are once again turning to these pure, timeless hues to cut through the noise. In 2026, primary colours are poised for a confident comeback across runways and ready-to-wear alike. Lounge’s style guide for the week shows you how to add splashes of red, blue and yellow in your wardrobe— unapologetically.

PUNCHING BAG Rendered in a rich oxide blue, this Celine bag offers a playful yet polished update to the house’s iconic silhouette. The East-West shape gives the bag a directional edge, while the saturated hue taps into fashion’s renewed love for primary colours. The bag comes with a removable and adjustable strap that makes it versatile enough to be used as a hand carry, shoulder carry and cross-body carry. Available on Celine.com; ₹4.10 lakh.

View full Image David Koma Padded Hip Detail Sequin Gown.

HIPS DON’T LIE This strapless blue gown by David Koma promises to turn heads with its sculptural padded hip detailing, a nod to the designer’s body-conscious aesthetic. Crafted with recycled sequins, the piece balances glamour with sustainability, making a strong case for bold colour on eveningwear. Available on Davidkoma.com; ₹1.20 lakh.

View full Image Alexander McQueen Skull Print Top.

SCREAM IN RED Alexander McQueen’s halter-neck top channels the brand’s dark romanticism by layering its signature skull print over a deep oxblood red hue. Finished with tonal scarf detailing at the neck, the fluid silhouette makes it a striking outfit perfect for an evening of club hopping. Available on Alexandermcqueen.com; ₹1.20 lakh.

View full Image Urvashi Kaur Panelled Yellow Cotton Dress.

PLEATED STATEMENT A modern take on craft-led dressing, this checkered cotton dress from label Urvashi Kaur combines micro pleating with panelled construction highlighted by kantha detailing. The interplay of texture, pattern and colour elevates the everyday silhouette into an artisanal statement. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹16,907.

View full Image Dior Sweatshirt with Book Cover Embroidery

COVER MODEL This hooded Dior sweatshirt is designer Jonathan Anderson's tribute to a literary masterpiece. Made from yellow and red cotton fleece, it features an embroidery of the first edition cover of Dracula by Bram Stoker™. Additional features include a front kangaroo pocket and ribbed hem and cuffs. Wear it with relaxed pants and lounge around with your favourite book. Available on Dior.com; ₹1.80 lakh.

View full Image The Row ‘Liisa’ Kitten Two Heel in Leather

RED HOT HEEL The Row’s pointed-toe shoe in high-shine lacquer red is crafted from supple leather and set on a refined kitten heel. Minimal in form but maximal in impact, the shoe proves how a single primary colour can elevate an otherwise understated silhouette. No wonder it was one of the label's best-selling shoes last year. Available on Therow.com; ₹94,351.

View full Image Julietta ‘Luma’ Necklace

SHELL GAME Label Julietta’s ‘Luma’ handmade necklace sports two rows of resin and jasper beads with a real shell pendant at its heart – making it a tactile piece that feels both playful and organic. The bold red accent is a nod to fashion's renewed love for primary hues, while the natural shell lends an easy, summery sensibility. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹48,229.

View full Image Moschino Floral Print Silk Scarf.

SUNNY FLOWERS Add a pop of sunny yellow to your outfit with this silk scarf from Moschino featuring a floral print and contrast trim. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹30,012.

