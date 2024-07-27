Why fashion needs a palette cleanser
SummaryAfter the extravagant Ambani wedding and with India Couture Week in full swing, perhaps it’s time for a refreshing break from opulence
My advice on how to dress at present is to keep it simple. After the extravagant Ambani wedding, which continues to fill our social media feed, and the unfolding of the India Couture Week in Delhi (not the best timing, considering people are still getting over the fashion showcase during the months-long grand nuptials), what we need is a fashion palette cleanser. You can make a fashion statement with less as well, and there’s indeed a real charm when it comes to taking a minimal approach to dressing.
“I think people have forgotten that minimalism in dressing is an art form, and it’s a beautiful one at that," says fashion stylist and creative director Divyak D’Souza. He refers to a recent look he styled for actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in an ivory mulmul kurta with gold gota work by Re-Ceremonial, a label by designer Ateev Anand that focuses on using ethically sourced handwoven recycled materials. Kapoor Khan’s look was subdued yet made a statement, and she wore it comfortably from the airport to an event in Delhi. “Instead of peacocking, we need to be thinking about elegance right now," says D’Souza.