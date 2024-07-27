Why fashion needs a palette cleanser

Textile and fashion designer Gaurav Jai Gupta is currently working on his first bridal couture collection while preparing to open a store in south Mumbai. Famed for his molten gold handwoven silk and zari saris, he is using pure zari in this collection. It strikes a balance between being celebratory yet has a clean feeling. “There is a rhythm; yes, there is colour and it’s geometric, but it’s also controlled," Gupta says. He agrees that there has been a sensory overload in the past few weeks, yet points out that festivity is a “beautiful part of Indian culture". That is why, in the weeks before the festive season, simplicity might be the answer and perhaps it’s time to take a cue from Lalrempuia’s styling mantras and pared down one’s dressing.