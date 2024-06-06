Fashion industry’s biggest contradiction: sustainable clothes

The start of June is a reason for publicists to inundate reporters with emails about “5 homegrown sustainable fashion brands you should know" and “Design brands celebrate sustainable fashion with a new collection".

Most fashion brands claim that sustainability is at heart of their strategy, a pledge they announce more stridently around this time, when 5 June is “celebrated" as World Environment Day.

Yet, to counter every business leader clamouring to discuss their grand plans to cut their carbon footprint is the fact that the fashion industry’s planet-warming emissions are likely to rise about 40% by 2030, according to an analysis by trade coalition Apparel Impact Institute.

How can companies that run on a business model powered by overconsumption be sustainable? It makes as little sense as a clothing brand selling “mindful" yoga clothes that have microplastics—I wish this was sarcasm. The term “sustainable fashion" makes little sense. It is an oxymoron.