Source: Your shopping guide to art-inspired fashion

This style guide features fashion that's inspired by art and the works of artists like SH Raza, Raja Ravi Varma and Felice Lizzi Rix-Ueno

Team Lounge
Published22 Aug 2024, 04:35 PM IST
Akris Medium Ai Messenger Bag in Poppies On Canvas Patchwork
Akris Medium Ai Messenger Bag in Poppies On Canvas Patchwork

Fun Print

Top handle bag with handcrafted calf-leather patchwork on canvas. The ‘Poppy’ artwork seen here is by Austrian artist Felice Lizzi Rix-Ueno. The bag can be worn as a rectangular shopper or a pure trapezoid tote. Available on us.akris.com; 2,09,046.

Also read: Can you tell if that pre-loved Birkin is fake?

Vara Shirt Dress from House of Urmi

Art Life

Free-size linen shirt dress for women featuring artwork inspired by Raja Ravi Varma. Available on houseofurmi.in; 6,600.  

Kanvas Desert Fauna Boots

Folk Step

The timeless silhouette of these yellow “Desert Fauna” canvas boots is livened up with a rustic print featuring elements of pattachitra art. Available on kanvas.world; 4,200. 

Raza Jumpsuit by Post Modern

Dot Edit

Hand-sequinned green jumpsuit from label Past Modern’s newest collection, Raza, which celebrates the artistry of Indian painter Sayed Haider Raza. Available on pastmodern.co; 10,450. 

Celine Homme Slim-Fit Paint-Splattered Printed Leather Biker Jacket 

Spots On

Leather biker jacket with belted hem features a colourful illustration and splattered paint. Available on mrporter.com; 6,45,492.  

KAWS Companion Family Figure Set

Cult Art

This latest sculpture set by NY-based artist KAWS features the iconic Companion character, in four of the most popular remakes from the artist's career. Available on farfetch.com; 2,19,960. 

Patou Art Deco Cotton T-shirt

Neat Lines

White organic cotton crew-neck T-shirt featuring logo in Art Deco style. Available on farfetch.com; 22,667. 

Also read: Source: Your guide to cracking the ‘finance bro’ dress code

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 04:35 PM IST
HomeLoungeStyleSource: Your shopping guide to art-inspired fashion

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    234.00
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -2.2 (-0.93%)

    Bandhan Bank

    205.45
    03:51 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    1.65 (0.81%)

    Tata Steel

    154.10
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2.2 (1.45%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.55
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -0.85 (-0.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    597.45
    03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.3 (8.99%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    689.40
    03:46 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.2 (7.69%)

    Archean Chemical Industries

    821.30
    03:47 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    58.35 (7.65%)

    Raymond

    2,024.80
    03:58 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    135.05 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.00-160.00
      Chennai
      73,440.00-591.00
      Delhi
      73,369.0057.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.00-17.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L-0.06
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

      More From Popular in Lounge
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue