Source: Your shopping guide to art-inspired fashion

Top handle bag with handcrafted calf-leather patchwork on canvas. The ‘Poppy’ artwork seen here is by Austrian artist Felice Lizzi Rix-Ueno. The bag can be worn as a rectangular shopper or a pure trapezoid tote. Available on us.akris.com; ₹2,09,046.
Free-size linen shirt dress for women featuring artwork inspired by Raja Ravi Varma. Available on houseofurmi.in; ₹6,600.
The timeless silhouette of these yellow “Desert Fauna” canvas boots is livened up with a rustic print featuring elements of pattachitra art. Available on kanvas.world; ₹4,200.
Hand-sequinned green jumpsuit from label Past Modern’s newest collection, Raza, which celebrates the artistry of Indian painter Sayed Haider Raza. Available on pastmodern.co; ₹10,450.
Leather biker jacket with belted hem features a colourful illustration and splattered paint. Available on mrporter.com; ₹6,45,492.
This latest sculpture set by NY-based artist KAWS features the iconic Companion character, in four of the most popular remakes from the artist's career. Available on farfetch.com; ₹2,19,960.
White organic cotton crew-neck T-shirt featuring logo in Art Deco style. Available on farfetch.com; ₹22,667.
