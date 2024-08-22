Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Your shopping guide to art-inspired fashion

Source: Your shopping guide to art-inspired fashion

Team Lounge

This style guide features fashion that's inspired by art and the works of artists like SH Raza, Raja Ravi Varma and Felice Lizzi Rix-Ueno

Akris Medium Ai Messenger Bag in Poppies On Canvas Patchwork

Fun Print

Top handle bag with handcrafted calf-leather patchwork on canvas. The ‘Poppy’ artwork seen here is by Austrian artist Felice Lizzi Rix-Ueno. The bag can be worn as a rectangular shopper or a pure trapezoid tote. Available on us.akris.com; 2,09,046.

Vara Shirt Dress from House of Urmi

Art Life

Free-size linen shirt dress for women featuring artwork inspired by Raja Ravi Varma. Available on houseofurmi.in; 6,600.

Kanvas Desert Fauna Boots

Folk Step

The timeless silhouette of these yellow “Desert Fauna" canvas boots is livened up with a rustic print featuring elements of pattachitra art. Available on kanvas.world; 4,200.

Raza Jumpsuit by Post Modern

Dot Edit

Hand-sequinned green jumpsuit from label Past Modern’s newest collection, Raza, which celebrates the artistry of Indian painter Sayed Haider Raza. Available on pastmodern.co; 10,450.

Celine Homme Slim-Fit Paint-Splattered Printed Leather Biker Jacket 

Spots On

Leather biker jacket with belted hem features a colourful illustration and splattered paint. Available on mrporter.com; 6,45,492.

KAWS Companion Family Figure Set

Cult Art

This latest sculpture set by NY-based artist KAWS features the iconic Companion character, in four of the most popular remakes from the artist's career. Available on farfetch.com; 2,19,960.

Patou Art Deco Cotton T-shirt

Neat Lines

White organic cotton crew-neck T-shirt featuring logo in Art Deco style. Available on farfetch.com; 22,667.

