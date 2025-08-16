Pom it up: How to wear fashion inspired by the pomegranate

It's easy to see why the pomegranate – termed the fruit of the gods, no less - inspires fashion designers. The chunky, crown-topped fruit and it's lusciously red jewel-like seeds lend themselves beautifully as motifs to be drawn, stitched, painted and embroidered on dresses, saris, pants and shawls. The significance of the fruit as a symbol of fertility, beauty, life, and death across cultures and traditions packs an additional layer of meaning, making it a powerful motif to make a fashion statement in. This is probably why the fruit continues to appear in contemporary fashion – livening up silhouettes as varied as co-ord sets, slip dresses, jackets, swim wear and even, shoes! If you want to add some fruity flair to your fashion, we say it's time to say yes to some pomegranate-chic. And this round up shows you how to do that effortlessly.

GEM WRAP

The red and glistening arils, or seeds, of the pomegranate closely resemble rubies… is it any wonder why jewellers craft exquisite necklaces and earrings that resemble them? This statement necklace from label Anabela Chan is crafted in 18-carat white gold and rhodium vermeil and features lab-grown round and pear-cut rubies, sapphires and simulated diamonds. The faceted stones are all laid out to represent the arils making the necklace look good enought to bite. Available on Anabelachan.com; ₹6.63 lakh.

View Full Image Nikasha Multicolour Pomegranate Printed Co-Ord Set

ALT PRINT

Boldness is something that an outfit adorned with pomegranates can serve in oodles. This cotton multi-coloured bralette top and wrap skirt set from label Nikasha looks so eye-catchingly good with it's pomegranate-embroidered motif, you'd be the belle of the ball at a Sunday brunch or a beach party. Available on Nikasha.com; ₹10,000.

View Full Image Deepa Gurnani Pomegranate Beaded Earrings

DANGLING POMS

We love these earrings by jewellery designer Deepa Gurnani because they are such an unabashed celebration of the pom. Made from cotton woven fabric, the danglers feature intricate work with glass beads, nylon thread and leather backing that make them look almost real. Delicioso! Available on Deepagurnani.in; ₹18,250.

View Full Image Mapuworld Pomegranate Printed Shirt

FRUIT PLAY

Why should menswear miss out on this juicy fun, eh? This black cotton satin shirt from label Mapuworld features pomegranate motifs in contrasting pink and is a good example of how a bold print needn't necessarily be gaudy. Pair them with black shorts or flowy pants to exude a dash of je ne sais quoi . Available on Mapuworld.com; ₹9,500.

View Full Image Uma Wang Pomegranate-Print Trousers

IN TOP FORM

In women's fashion, bottom wear tends to get the short shrift and most experiments with pants end with them being colourful. Which is why these high-waist, straight-hem brown trousers from designer Uma Wang's latest collection earn brown(ie) points. Made from a cupro and viscose mix they feature a vivid pomegranate print that wouldn't be easily forgotten. These relaxed pants would go well with loose-fitting black cardigan or a maroon halter neck top too. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹94,877.

View Full Image Good Earth Pomegranates & Roses Panthera Platter

WILD EARTH

The pomegranate has been constant inspiration in art as classical paintings, tapestries, and frescoes from ancient times prove. Whether as fruit or tree, contemporary art and home decor continues to add elements of the auspicious pomegranate onto cushions, upholstery, curtains, wall paper and dinner ware. This presentation platter by Good Earth crafted from fine bone china and accented with 24-carat gold features vivid artwork that melds two very beloved Indian botanicals: the rose and the pomegranate tree, along with a wild leopard. Available on Goodearth.in; ₹12,000.

View Full Image Nike Jordan 1 Low SE “Pomegranate” Sneakers

RED RIDER

The deep purplish red hue of the pomegranate arils are a popular shade for lip tints. But we are not surprised that the “pomegranate" colourway made it's way onto sneakers. These low top Nike Jordan women's sneakers constructed from synthetic leather detail sport the colour in an unabashed way and that's probably why this drop was such a hit. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹39,087.

View Full Image Archana Shah ‘Saga’ Dress Set

JUICE UP

This yellow “Saga" oversized dress set from label Archana Shah is perfect for those who like going big when it comes to fashion. The kurta made of natural bemberg silk is adorned with digital prints of oversized pomegranates – why stay small? – and striped pants. Available on Archanashahofficial.com; ₹18,500.

Also Read | Why Pero's Aneeth Arora believes in the power of wearing flowers