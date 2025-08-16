Pom it up: How to wear fashion inspired by the pomegranate

It's easy to see why the pomegranate – termed the fruit of the gods, no less - inspires fashion designers. The chunky, crown-topped fruit and it's lusciously red jewel-like seeds lend themselves beautifully as motifs to be drawn, stitched, painted and embroidered on dresses, saris, pants and shawls. The significance of the fruit as a symbol of fertility, beauty, life, and death across cultures and traditions packs an additional layer of meaning, making it a powerful motif to make a fashion statement in. This is probably why the fruit continues to appear in contemporary fashion – livening up silhouettes as varied as co-ord sets, slip dresses, jackets, swim wear and even, shoes! If you want to add some fruity flair to your fashion, we say it's time to say yes to some pomegranate-chic. And this round up shows you how to do that effortlessly.