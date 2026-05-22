Why fashion jewellery is becoming India’s new language of self-expression

Bengaluru-based artist Shara Gafoor’s eyes light up as she takes us through her getting-ready process—mainly the part where she takes time out to pick out fashion jewellery that matches her outfit for the day. “I’m extremely colour-coordinated. I usually begin with the dress and then choose jewellery to match—whether it’s stonework, enamel, or something else. Sometimes I’ll wear matching sets with earrings, chains and rings coordinated together. There are times, however, when the jewellery itself is so beautiful that I choose the outfit based on the earrings. I’ve always done that, right from college days,” says Gafoor, who is in her 50s.