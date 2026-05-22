Why fashion jewellery is becoming India’s new language of self-expression

On a recent trip to Goa, Michelle Wilfred, 36, ran up a bill of ₹4,000 shopping for fashion jewellery at a boutique in Anjuna. The haul of long beaded earrings, hoops, rings and bracelets was worth the splurge, says the technical writer from Coimbatore. “The designs were unique, and with most pieces priced between ₹300 and ₹600, I couldn’t resist adding them to my shopping basket,” she laughs. She vowed to not shop for any more jewellery, but her resolve faded within a week, when she spotted a new collection launch on the Joker & Witch website. This time, she spent ₹2,500 on hair accessories and pearl-studded rings and hoops.
As someone who loves making a maximalist statement with shoulder-grazing danglers, bracelet stacks and rings, Wilfred justifies the purchases. “I buy versatile pieces that I can mix, match and wear for years, so I don’t see it as excessive,” she says. Wilfred is one among millions of Indians who have made fashion jewellery part of their everyday lives.