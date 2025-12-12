For many consumers, this culture-first approach is more appealing than standard market ing. “People today are done with brands that engage in loud promotions or ‘in-your-face’ campaigns telling you to ‘buy, buy, buy’," says Shalika Sandeep, 28, a communication consultant in Bengaluru. “They want brands with personality and a capacity for storytelling." A fashion enthusiast, Sandeep frequently attends these events with her friends. “We get to know of them mainly through word of mouth. I like them because they are planned well and are so aesthetically done," she says, citing a recent launch party organised by Levi’s. “They’d collaborated with an ice-cream shop and a speciality coffee brand, so besides shopping, you got to experience multiple things at once."